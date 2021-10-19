Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
Star Tribune preps reporters David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen tackle the imperfect and sometimes "bloody" process of seeding football teams as the regular season winds down and the road to the Prep Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium gets set to begin.
If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.
Follow us on Twitter @JimPaulsen and @David_LaVaque
Miss a Talking Preps episode? The podcast archive is here.
