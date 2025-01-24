WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Senate is set to decide as soon as Friday night whether to confirm Forest Lake native Pete Hegseth to lead the Department of Defense, bringing an end to what has been a tumultuous path to confirmation which unearthed salacious details about his past along the way.
Senate to vote on Minnesota native Pete Hegseth’s confirmation as soon as Friday night
Minnesota Sens. Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar plan to oppose Hegseth’s confirmation.
Hegseth, a former Fox News host and Army veteran, has pitched himself as a change agent who would restore what he called a “warrior culture” to the Pentagon during his confirmation hearing earlier this month, a pitch Republicans on and off the Senate Armed Services Committee welcomed.
But Democrats do not believe he has what it takes to lead a department that employs 3.4 million service members and civil servants and operates an annual defense budget of $840 billion.
They have raised concerns about his past remarks that women should not serve in combat and contended that allegations he mismanaged a veterans group he once led, drank excessively and sexually assaulted a woman, made him unqualified for the job. They have argued a proper FBI background check had not been conducted on him and expressed frustration that he refused to meet with most Democrats ahead of his confirmation hearing, preventing them from probing him further on his qualifications.
“Mr. Hegseth, if confirmed, will not improve our military but destabilize it and weaken the institution,” Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee and one of the only Democrats who met with the Minnesota native before he was confirmed, said Thursday.
“During his hearing, Mr. Hegseth failed to convince me and many of my colleagues that he is capable of running any organization remotely as complex as the Department of Defense,” Reed said.
In 2019, Sen. Tina Smith voted to confirm President Donald Trump’s former Defense Secretary Mark Esper. But heading into Friday’s vote, the fellow Minnesotan said she could not support Hegseth, citing his lack of “character and competence to meet this moment’s global security challenges.”
“I voted for President Trump’s previous Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper, and believe that the President deserves to choose his Cabinet,” Smith said. “However, my main priority is making sure Minnesotans and the United States are safe and secure. Nothing from his hearing or the damning reports about his conduct have led me to believe he is up to the task.”
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who opposed Esper in 2019, also plans to vote against Hegseth.
“I respect Pete Hegseth’s service to our country as an Army National Guard veteran, but I have serious concerns about some of his past conduct and his past statements on issues like women serving in combat,” Klobuchar said.
Two Republican Sens. Lisa Mukowski, R-Alaska, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, also joined Democrats in opposing him Thursday in a 51-49 vote. Their vote followed Hegseth’s ex-sister-in-law saying in a sworn statement to senators that the nominee was abusive to his second ex-wife.
But heading into the final vote, it’s unclear whether more Republicans will join Murkowski and Collins.
Following the procedural vote on Thursday, another revelation came to light: he had paid $50,000 to the woman who accused him of sexual assault in 2017.
If two more Republicans join Murkowski and Collins in opposing him, four Republicans could block him from getting confirmed if all Democrats remain opposed.
Coleman pitched ‘son of Minnesota’
It had initially looked like Hegseth might not make it through the confirmation process after Trump announced his nomination, as reports about his past dominated the headlines.
But by the end of the first week of December, Hegseth won Trump’s public support and began ramping up meetings with senators. At around the same time Norm Coleman, Minnesota’s last Republican senator, stepped into the picture.
Those who know Coleman say he may have played a role in Hegseth earning credibility among his former colleagues, especially fellow moderate Republican senators, as he remained a constant fixture at the Minnesota native’s side through the confirmation process.
“Norm deserves a lot of credit for helping to reverse that momentum and put him back in a position where, I think today, most people think he’s going to get confirmed,” former Minnesota Rep. Vin Weber, a close friend of Coleman, said in an interview in December.
Coleman described Hegseth as a “son of Minnesota” and an “out of the box nominee” who could bring a new approach to leading the department when he introduced Hegseth during his confirmation hearing before the Senate panel.
“Pete was a brave soldier, has been an able communicator, and I believe is about to begin a great second act as our Secretary of Defense. He has struggled and he has overcome great personal challenges. Please don’t give in to the cynical notion that people can’t change,” Coleman said.
