President-elect Donald Trump looks to be having second thoughts about naming Minnesota native Pete Hegseth as defense secretary and may turn to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to fill the role, according to multiple reports.
Trump considering replacing Minnesota’s Pete Hegseth as defense pick
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may be the pick for the top Pentagon post, according to multiple reports.
The change of course comes as an increasing number of lawmakers have raised concerns that Hegseth may face a difficult time getting through the confirmation process amid allegations of sexual assault and alcohol abuse that have come to light.
The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the development and that Trump may not appoint the former Fox News co-host, a former Army National Guard major and combat veteran who was deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan, as his secretary of defense.
Other outlets, including CBS News, NBC News and the New York Times, have also reported that Trump is considering nominating Republican presidential rival DeSantis to lead the Pentagon.
Hegseth, a Forest Lake High School graduate, has denied the assaults and other emerging reports about his work conduct and history.
Hegseth is on Capitol Hill this week, meeting with senators ahead of a potentially contentious confirmation process. “We’re going to meet with every senator that wants to meet with us, across the board,” Hegseth told reporters on Tuesday. ‘’And we welcome their advice as we go through the advice and counsel process.’’
How one Minnesota high school prepares teenagers to be heard by the United Nations
The School of Environmental Studies in Apple Valley is one of just a couple of high schools nationwide that has consultative status with the U.N.