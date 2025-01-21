Pete Hegseth's ex-sister-in-law tells senators he was ‘abusive’ to second wife

It is still unclear whether the new allegations will sway any Republicans to oppose Hegseth, whose nomination was advanced behind closed doors Monday along party lines. He can afford to lose only three Republican votes given that Democrats have signaled they are ready to vote against him en masse. For now, it is the sister-in-law’s word against Hegseth’s, since a corroborating witness — who would likely have to be Samantha Hegseth — has not yet stepped forward.