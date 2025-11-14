Contributing Columnists

Perry: Federal firings leave oversight of disabled kids’ education in limbo

The Trump administration gutted the Education Department’s Office of Special Education Programs last month. Its fate remains uncertain.

Columnist Icon

By David M. Perry

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 14, 2025 at 11:00AM
"Minnesota is just one of six states that over the past 11 years has consistently 'met requirements' of providing education to disabled children as mandated by federal law. As for next year, though, it’s hard to say, given that the people who check whether we’re meeting requirements may be fired," David M. Perry writes. (KAYLEE GREENLEE BEAL/The New York Times)

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of material from 8 contributing columnists, along with other commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

When the federal government shut down in the middle of October, the Trump administration made an unusual — and likely illegal — move: It effectively shut down the Office of Special Education Programs in the U.S. Department of Education. These weren’t furloughs where employees get sent home and later recalled (and paid), but a “reduction in force” (RIF) — in other words, layoffs. A month later, the Senate included anti-RIF language in its agreement to reopen the government, so it looks like the office may be saved. For now.

But parents like me — people whose lives are shaped by federal programs in education, housing, health care and more — have been left pondering a big question: What kind of person hates educating disabled kids enough to fire everyone in charge of making sure states do it well?

The politics and policies of education for disabled children are complicated, featuring a tangle of local (school district), state and federal systems. Landmark legislation in the 1970s and 1980s, especially the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) — originally enacted in 1975 — created a mandate that kids with disabilities receive a “free and appropriate public education,” but IDEA has never been fully funded. This means that the states and school districts are largely responsible for special education, but within boundaries prescribed by federal law, overseen by federal officers and supported through grants and training by federal agencies. Neither the oversight nor the support is happening right now.

When I first heard the news about the firings, my reaction was anger, of course, but not a sense of immediate crisis. I knew that my family — my 18-year-old son is in a transition program, run through the school district, that supports him until he turns 21 — could depend on our good Minnesota government carrying on. That’s true. As with most education, states exert far more influence over the process than the federal government, and so if we have a state that prioritizes education for disabled children, then we’ll be OK.

Minnesota is just one of six states that over the past 11 years has consistently “met requirements” of providing education to disabled children as mandated by federal law. As for next year, though, it’s hard to say, given that the people who check whether we’re meeting requirements may be fired.

As I spoke to experts in federal disability education policy, I began to see the cracks. Stephanie Smith Lee at the National Down Syndrome Congress told me over the phone that “OK is a relative term.” She said that if the staff all stay fired, “the staff who handle the monitoring of the states, they’re all gone.” No one is going to collect data on best practices. No one is going to distribute grants for “parent training and information centers, technical assistance centers, technology, all of the discretionary grant funding.” Hopefully the federal special education staff come back, either with the end of the shutdown or through one of the lawsuits combating the RIF, but as of right now, there’s no guarantee. And if Trump and his cabinet are really committed to unraveling protections for disabled children in schools, they’ll just keep trying to fire them.

And of course, it gets worse. Trump has laid off about 250 people who worked in the Office of Civil Rights (OCR) for the Education Department, according to Mia Ives-Rublee from the Center for American Progress, leaving just four people to defend the civil rights of every student in America. Disability rights fall under civil rights law and the OCR used to play a critical role defending them. Not now. What’s more, certain kinds of school-related services are actually funded through Medicaid. Ives-Rublee said, “A lot of Medicaid dollars go into schools to provide IDEA services,” but because Medicaid has been cut by the Republican Congress, that’s either going to strip funding from schools or from Medicaid recipients in other ways.

The Trump administration argues that it isn’t opposed to supporting IDEA, but instead is just planning to move oversight to Health and Human Services. Ives-Rublee pointed out that “HHS has also lost a lot of people,” and moreover, the law itself requires services to be in the Department of Education. And even if that does happen eventually, no one is exercising oversight right now.

The Minnesota Department of Education, in an emailed statement, told me that the federal layoffs and shutdown were creating uncertainty, but at the moment there had been no disruption in providing education, assessments and ensuring safeguards. They wrote, “MDE is continuing to monitor what is happening at the federal level and to provide updates to special education staff within districts and schools. MDE remains committed to making sure every student, of every race, ability and zip code receives a high-quality education.”

One of the features of living under chaotic authoritarianism is that the pressures are what I think of as “fractal,” a term from geometry describing a shape that looks the same no matter how far you zoom in or zoom out. The same mix of incompetence, malice and corruption impact our lives at the smallest level — like access to the blueberries my son eats — and at the biggest — killing people in boats off Venezuela, threatening Nigeria with war and exacerbating climate change. Each of us experiences this at whatever pressure we face, though fortunately the federal government is not alone in providing the services and infrastructure we require.

In Minnesota, despite stark differences on many specifics, there has been a basic consensus around basic needs, including the needs of disabled Minnesotans like my eldest son. I just hope that as Trumpism tries to extend its reach into every state, every city, every home, Minnesota can stand firm.

about the writer

about the writer

David M. Perry

Contributing columnist

David M. Perry is a contributing columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune focusing on disabilities, history, higher education and other issues. He is a historian and author.

See Moreicon

More from Contributing Columnists

See More

Contributing Columnists

Perry: Federal firings leave oversight of disabled kids’ education in limbo

Staff headshot
David M. Perry
card image
KAYLEE GREENLEE BEAL/The New York Times

The Trump administration gutted the Education Department’s Office of Special Education Programs last month. Its fate remains uncertain.

Contributing Columnists

Dabney: Instead of crushing the THC market, Congress should follow Minnesota’s model in regulating hemp

Staff headshot
Clemon Dabney
card image

Contributing Columnists

Washington: 50 years after Edmund Fitzgerald wreck, story endures despite ballad’s myths

Staff headshot
Robin Washington
card image