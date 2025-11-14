Perry: Federal firings leave oversight of disabled kids’ education in limbo

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of material from 8 contributing columnists, along with other commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
When the federal government shut down in the middle of October, the Trump administration made an unusual — and likely illegal — move: It effectively shut down the Office of Special Education Programs in the U.S. Department of Education. These weren’t furloughs where employees get sent home and later recalled (and paid), but a “reduction in force” (RIF) — in other words, layoffs. A month later, the Senate included anti-RIF language in its agreement to reopen the government, so it looks like the office may be saved. For now.
But parents like me — people whose lives are shaped by federal programs in education, housing, health care and more — have been left pondering a big question: What kind of person hates educating disabled kids enough to fire everyone in charge of making sure states do it well?
The politics and policies of education for disabled children are complicated, featuring a tangle of local (school district), state and federal systems. Landmark legislation in the 1970s and 1980s, especially the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) — originally enacted in 1975 — created a mandate that kids with disabilities receive a “free and appropriate public education,” but IDEA has never been fully funded. This means that the states and school districts are largely responsible for special education, but within boundaries prescribed by federal law, overseen by federal officers and supported through grants and training by federal agencies. Neither the oversight nor the support is happening right now.
When I first heard the news about the firings, my reaction was anger, of course, but not a sense of immediate crisis. I knew that my family — my 18-year-old son is in a transition program, run through the school district, that supports him until he turns 21 — could depend on our good Minnesota government carrying on. That’s true. As with most education, states exert far more influence over the process than the federal government, and so if we have a state that prioritizes education for disabled children, then we’ll be OK.
Minnesota is just one of six states that over the past 11 years has consistently “met requirements” of providing education to disabled children as mandated by federal law. As for next year, though, it’s hard to say, given that the people who check whether we’re meeting requirements may be fired.
As I spoke to experts in federal disability education policy, I began to see the cracks. Stephanie Smith Lee at the National Down Syndrome Congress told me over the phone that “OK is a relative term.” She said that if the staff all stay fired, “the staff who handle the monitoring of the states, they’re all gone.” No one is going to collect data on best practices. No one is going to distribute grants for “parent training and information centers, technical assistance centers, technology, all of the discretionary grant funding.” Hopefully the federal special education staff come back, either with the end of the shutdown or through one of the lawsuits combating the RIF, but as of right now, there’s no guarantee. And if Trump and his cabinet are really committed to unraveling protections for disabled children in schools, they’ll just keep trying to fire them.