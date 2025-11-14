Perry: Federal firings leave oversight of disabled kids’ education in limbo

As I spoke to experts in federal disability education policy, I began to see the cracks. Stephanie Smith Lee at the National Down Syndrome Congress told me over the phone that “OK is a relative term.” She said that if the staff all stay fired , “the staff who handle the monitoring of the states, they’re all gone.” No one is going to collect data on best practices. No one is going to distribute grants for “parent training and information centers, technical assistance centers, technology, all of the discretionary grant funding.” Hopefully the federal special education staff come back, either with the end of the shutdown or through one of the lawsuits combating the RIF , but as of right now, there’s no guarantee. And if Trump and his cabinet are really committed to unraveling protections for disabled children in schools, they’ll just keep trying to fire them.