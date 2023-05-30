Host Michael Rand is joined by Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse for a look back at the weekend in sports and a look ahead to the future of sports on TV.

Royce Lewis helped rescue the sagging Twins offense Monday in his return to the team, belting a three-run homer and a ninth-inning, game-tying single in a 7-5 win over the Astros. What's the one thing that sets Lewis apart from his peers? Reusse has the answer.

Plus Rand and Reusse weigh in on the Heat's big win in Game 7 and Vegas' win in Game 6, dashing hopes of a full comeback from a 3-0 series deficit in both leagues.

And how does Reusse navigate the challenging sports viewing landscape that Rand wrote about recently?

