Host Michael Rand and Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse take a trip through the weekend in sports, which included two losses for the Timberwolves and an ankle sprain for star Anthony Edwards. With just 10 games left in the regular season, time is running out for the depleted Wolves.

12:00: The Gophers men's hockey team lost the Big Ten title game to Michigan, but Reusse still thinks this is a team — as the No. 1 overall NCAA tournament seed — that has a great chance to win the program's first national title in 20 years.

19:00: The Gophers hired Dawn Plitzuweit to coach the women's basketball team and will introduce her at a news conference today. Plus thoughts on the transfer portal, the Wild and the Twins.

