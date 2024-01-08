Introduction: Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included the merciful end to a disjointed Vikings season. Now that it's over, let's hope there is an honest reckoning with the roster and a true path forward, which should include a future without Kirk Cousins. The next few months could be as important as any during the Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O'Connell era.

26:00: The PWHL drew 13,000 fans for Minnesota's home opener, part of a successful weekend aside from the Vikings. Minnesota's team won 3-0, while the Gophers men's basketball team improved to 3-1 in the Big Ten with another tense win.

42:00: Reusse tells some great stories about former Twins manager Billy Gardner, who died recently at age 96.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports