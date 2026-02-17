Twins All-Star pitcher Pablo López likely will miss the 2026 season because of elbow injury

FORT MYERS, FLA. – Pablo López is expected to miss the entire 2026 season after an MRI exam showed a torn ligament in his right elbow.
López, who was the Twins’ Opening Day for each of the past three seasons, left the mound early during a live batting practice session on Monday when he reported feeling soreness in his elbow. He got the bad news later in the day.
“I already feel that I’m letting a lot of people down,” Lopez said this morning. “I’m letting myself down. I’m letting the Twins down. I’m letting my family down.”
Twins General Manager Jeremy Zoll said the team would seek a second opinion before proceeding, but López will likely require Tommy John surgery, which will sideline him for the entire 2026 season. Zoll said an MRI “shows significant tearing to the UCL in his elbow.”
The second opinion will come from Dr. Keith Meister, a sports medicine specialist based in Texas.
Both Zoll and López said waiting on the surgery, which generally requires a 12-month recovery, would also affect the All-Star righthander’s 2027 season.
López, who had Tommy John surgery 12 years ago, was scheduled Monday to pitch three simulated “innings,” which was a higher workload than most other pitchers because he plans to play for Venezuela in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.
On the second pitch of his third “inning,” López alerted pitching Pete Maki about his elbow, and López walked off the mound.