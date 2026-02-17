Twins

Twins All-Star pitcher Pablo López likely will miss the 2026 season because of elbow injury

López left the first full-squad practice Monday because of discomfort in his pitching elbow.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 17, 2026 at 6:02PM
Pablo López threw in the bullpen at Twins spring training on Monday in Fort Myers, Fla. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

FORT MYERS, FLA. – Pablo López is expected to miss the entire 2026 season after an MRI exam showed a torn ligament in his right elbow.

López, who was the Twins’ Opening Day for each of the past three seasons, left the mound early during a live batting practice session on Monday when he reported feeling soreness in his elbow. He got the bad news later in the day.

“I already feel that I’m letting a lot of people down,” Lopez said this morning. “I’m letting myself down. I’m letting the Twins down. I’m letting my family down.”

Twins General Manager Jeremy Zoll said the team would seek a second opinion before proceeding, but López will likely require Tommy John surgery, which will sideline him for the entire 2026 season. Zoll said an MRI “shows significant tearing to the UCL in his elbow.”

The second opinion will come from Dr. Keith Meister, a sports medicine specialist based in Texas.

Both Zoll and López said waiting on the surgery, which generally requires a 12-month recovery, would also affect the All-Star righthander’s 2027 season.

López, who had Tommy John surgery 12 years ago, was scheduled Monday to pitch three simulated “innings,” which was a higher workload than most other pitchers because he plans to play for Venezuela in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

On the second pitch of his third “inning,” López alerted pitching Pete Maki about his elbow, and López walked off the mound.

López had three stints on the injured list last year, which limited him to 14 starts and 75 innings. He strained his right hamstring in April, dealt with a shoulder strain in June and then strained his forearm in September diving for a ground ball. Zoll said all previous injuries had completely healed.

“It’s really disappointing news,” Zoll said. “I really feel for Pablo. As everyone knows, his work ethic, how he cares about his body is second to none. He is understandably quite disappointed.

“We’ll work through the steps here and understand where Dr. Meister is at as we make sure everything gets lined up and as [López] kind of recovers this week and lets everything settle down.”

Bobby Nightengale

Minnesota Twins reporter

Bobby Nightengale joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years. He's a graduate of Bradley University.

