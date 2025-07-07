Eat & Drink

Order up a salute to Pop-Tarts at these 3 Twin Cities bakeries

Versions of the rectangular fruit pastries are popping up on menus around town, making all our breakfast dreams come true.

By Nancy Ngo

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 7, 2025 at 11:00AM
Edelweiss Bakery in Prior Lake features Pop-Tarts inspired pastries. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The brand may have started back in 1964, but a new wave of excitement is sweeping Pop-Tarts nation. Netflix paid tribute with last year’s star-studded flick “Unfrosted,” and home bakers have been creating their own versions and sharing recipes online with other super fans.

Pro pastry chefs are among those getting in on the nostalgic action, whipping up their personal takes and offering them on the regular at bakeries, cafes and farmers markets.

Served toasted, cold or at room temp and easily portable, the pastries are versatile and convenient. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that the fruit-filled, rectangular, crimped-edged pastries with frosting and sprinkles on top can add a welcome pop of color to any pastry counter or food order.

Pop-Tarts-inspired pastries from Fruit & Grain can be found at local coffee shop counters, farmers markets and beyond. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Fruit & Grain

The local operation emphasizes fruit-forward pastries and “Americana traditional pie making techniques.” So for her version of the snacky delight, owner Emily Lauer hand-makes an all-butter pie dough to fill with seasonally rotating flavors such as strawberry rhubarb, blueberry lemon curd, chocolate raspberry and brown sugar mango. Fresh, golden brown and flaky, almost like a rough croissant, this version is meant to be eaten at room temperature.

In addition to its regular offerings at local coffee shops year-round (including Makwa Coffee and St. Paul Bagelry, both in Roseville; SK Coffee shops; Minneapolis locations of FRGMNT Coffee and Beans & Boots Coffee in Farmington), Fruit & Grain can be found during farmers market season on select days at the Kingfield market and the new Southwest market (both in Minneapolis), where we recently snagged a few for $6 each.

For the most up-to-date locations, visit Fruit & Grain’s Instagram at instagram.com/fruit_and_grain

Edelweiss Bakery in Prior Lake features Pop-Tarts inspired pastries. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Edelweiss Bakery

Taste-wise, the rectangular pastry treat at this south metro spot resembles the famous brand we know and love the most, while owner Laurie Lin updates the ingredients. A house-made crust is used and varieties including Edelweiss’ bestseller, strawberry jam, are then topped with white icing and colorful sprinkles. “I think our elevated version of the Pop Tart is so loved because we’re honoring its nostalgic appeal while enhancing it through premium ingredients, especially its flaky, all-butter crust,” Lin said.

16186 Main Av. SE., Prior Lake, edelweissbakerypl.square.site

These treats inspired by Pop-Tarts, from Hold the Wheat in St. Louis Park, are gluten-free. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Hold the Wheat

In addition to gluten-free cupcakes, coffee cakes, hand pies and Danishes, Spencer Justiniano’s St. Louis Park bakery makes pastries inspired by Pop-Tarts at the wheat-free facility. The bakery and espresso shop has a bakery case for walk-ins and has a few seats, too. Ordering ahead for pickup, like we did, is another option. When we placed a recent order, a classic strawberry pastry with icing and sprinkles, as well as a brown sugar variety (both $8 each), were available. As was a special Fourth of July-themed one with a cherry and blueberry filling.

Pre-order for pickup at 4050 Brookside Av., St. Louis Park, holdthewheat.com

Hand pies from Honey & Rye in St. Louis Park. (Michelle Haddad/Provided)

Bonus: If you’re in the area on Saturday or Sunday, St. Louis Park darling Honey & Rye features ‘hand pie’ ($7) weekend specials as a way for baker Julie McAninch to get creative with seasonal ingredients. Currently on the roster: cherry peach with basil sugar. 4501 Excelsior Blvd., St Louis Park, honey-and-rye.com

Related Coverage

Eat & Drink

3 places (besides supper clubs) to get boozy milkshakes

Eat & Drink

3 Twin Cities restaurants that serve up great olive oil cake

Eat & Drink

3 Twin Cities patios with margaritas by the pitcher
about the writer

about the writer

Nancy Ngo

Assistant food editor

Nancy Ngo is the Minnesota Star Tribune assistant food editor.

See Moreicon

More from Eat & Drink

See More

Eat & Drink

New French restaurant will open in St. Paul’s Cathedral Hill this fall

card image

Aubergine is moving into the former Revival space with a restaurant that celebrates Lyonnaise cuisine with Minnesota ingredients.

Eat & Drink

Order up a salute to Pop-Tarts at these 3 Twin Cities bakeries

card image

Eat & Drink

Where bike trails and breweries meet: The 13 best Twin Cities area beer hubs for bicyclists

card image