Order up a salute to Pop-Tarts at these 3 Twin Cities bakeries

The brand may have started back in 1964, but a new wave of excitement is sweeping Pop-Tarts nation. Netflix paid tribute with last year’s star-studded flick “Unfrosted,” and home bakers have been creating their own versions and sharing recipes online with other super fans.
Pro pastry chefs are among those getting in on the nostalgic action, whipping up their personal takes and offering them on the regular at bakeries, cafes and farmers markets.
Served toasted, cold or at room temp and easily portable, the pastries are versatile and convenient. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that the fruit-filled, rectangular, crimped-edged pastries with frosting and sprinkles on top can add a welcome pop of color to any pastry counter or food order.
Fruit & Grain
The local operation emphasizes fruit-forward pastries and “Americana traditional pie making techniques.” So for her version of the snacky delight, owner Emily Lauer hand-makes an all-butter pie dough to fill with seasonally rotating flavors such as strawberry rhubarb, blueberry lemon curd, chocolate raspberry and brown sugar mango. Fresh, golden brown and flaky, almost like a rough croissant, this version is meant to be eaten at room temperature.
In addition to its regular offerings at local coffee shops year-round (including Makwa Coffee and St. Paul Bagelry, both in Roseville; SK Coffee shops; Minneapolis locations of FRGMNT Coffee and Beans & Boots Coffee in Farmington), Fruit & Grain can be found during farmers market season on select days at the Kingfield market and the new Southwest market (both in Minneapolis), where we recently snagged a few for $6 each.
For the most up-to-date locations, visit Fruit & Grain’s Instagram at instagram.com/fruit_and_grain
Edelweiss Bakery
Taste-wise, the rectangular pastry treat at this south metro spot resembles the famous brand we know and love the most, while owner Laurie Lin updates the ingredients. A house-made crust is used and varieties including Edelweiss’ bestseller, strawberry jam, are then topped with white icing and colorful sprinkles. “I think our elevated version of the Pop Tart is so loved because we’re honoring its nostalgic appeal while enhancing it through premium ingredients, especially its flaky, all-butter crust,” Lin said.
16186 Main Av. SE., Prior Lake, edelweissbakerypl.square.site