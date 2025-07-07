Order up a salute to Pop-Tarts at these 3 Twin Cities bakeries

In addition to gluten-free cupcakes, coffee cakes, hand pies and Danishes, Spencer Justiniano’s St. Louis Park bakery makes pastries inspired by Pop-Tarts at the wheat-free facility. The bakery and espresso shop has a bakery case for walk-ins and has a few seats, too. Ordering ahead for pickup, like we did, is another option. When we placed a recent order, a classic strawberry pastry with icing and sprinkles, as well as a brown sugar variety (both $8 each), were available. As was a special Fourth of July-themed one with a cherry and blueberry filling.