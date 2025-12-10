Emmer sticks with Trump as president escalates attacks on Somali community

More than a year before Donald Trump’s first presidential win, some of Rep. Tom Emmer’s constituents were packed into a bar and asking him how to stop Somalis from moving into the district.
“Nobody asked us if we, in St. Cloud, want those Somalis,” a constituent told Emmer during a town hall exchange reported by “This American Life.”
The discussion grew tense, but the first-term Republican congressman responded forcefully: As long as they moved into the community legally, “you don’t get to slam the gate behind you and tell nobody else that they’re welcome.”
A decade later and now one of the most powerful Republicans in the country, Emmer has become one of the chief defenders of Trump’s crackdown on Minnesota’s Somali community. In an appearance Wednesday on Fox Business, days after Trump said Somalis are “garbage” and should “go back to their country,” Emmer falsely claimed 80% of the crimes being committed in the Twin Cities are being committed by Somalis.
“The FBI has been investigating Somali gangs in the Twin Cities now for months,” he said. “I’m grateful President Trump has raised this to a national issue.”
The comments are part of a broader shift from Emmer, who has embraced Trump and the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement since the president torpedoed his bid to become House Speaker in a 2023 Truth Social post. Emmer has positioned himself as one of Trump administration’s key advocates, regularly appearing on cable networks touting the president’s agenda.
Before Trump’s attack on Somalis, Emmer spent years making inroads in the community in his Sixth District, which is home to roughly 16% of the state’s Somali population, including about 7,500 Somali residents in St. Cloud, according to 2020 U.S. Census data.
Emmer and former Democratic Congressman Keith Ellison, now Minnesota’s Attorney General, formed the Congressional Somalia Caucus in 2015, which sought to advocate for “peace and stability” in Somalia by working with the country on its efforts to defeat al-Shabaab.