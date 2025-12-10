Weather

It’s cleanup time after storm blankets Twin Cities, Minnesota with several inches of snow

Mainline roads are in decent shape, but secondary roads remain snow covered after Tuesday’s storm.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 10, 2025 at 1:46PM
Vehicles make their way along Highway 169 during a snowstorm in St. Louis Park, Minn., on Tuesday, December 9, 2025. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The bulk of snow has stopped falling and mainline roads are looking to be in decent shape for Wednesday’s morning commute in the Twin Cities, but it’s another story on city and residential streets that remained largely covered.

MnDOT plows were out through the night to clear highways and freeways. Bare pavement shows in some places while light layers of slush remain in others, MnDOT traffic cameras show.

Pavement was wet but clear on I-94 at Boone Avenue in Brooklyn Park on Wednesday morning. (MnDOT)

But they are far better than they were during Tuesday’s evening commute when roads were blanketed in ice and snow and snarled traffic for hours.

“The snow is gone, we are seeing good progress out there,” said MnDOT spokeswoman Anne Meyer, who warned there could still be slick spots particularly on curves, ramps and bridge decks. “Do your part, slow down. If you can wait a couple hours and stay home, let drivers get them back in the clear.”

Hundreds of plows were dispatched Tuesday and will remain out all day Wednesday, Meyer said

No snow emergencies were called in Minneapolis or St. Paul, but some suburbs did. They include Richfield, New Hope, St. Louis Park, Hopkins, West St. Paul and Crystal.

“Crews will continue to plow arterial streets overnight to keep them safe and passable,” a statement on St. Paul’s website reads.

Official totals were still coming in Wednesday morning, but as of midnight Tuesday readings included 5.9 inches in Woodbury, 5.3 in Golden Valley, 4.6 in Rosemount, 4.5 inches in White Bear Lake, 3.4 at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and 2.8 at the National Weather Service offices in Chanhassen.

In Greater Minnesota, 8 inches in Thief River Falls, 7 inches in Motley and Willow River, 6 inches in Isanti, 5 inches in Brainerd, 4.5 inches in St. Cloud and 3 inches in Rochester, according to the NWS.

Most schools are planning to be open on Wednesday, but several, mostly outside the metro, are starting a couple hours late. They include Ashby, Bemidji, Brainerd, Foley, Hutchinson, New York Mills, Pine City, Swanville and Wadena-Deer Creek.

At 6 a.m., MnDOT was reporting six crashes or vehicles in the ditch in the metro area.

That was far fewer than the 142 crashes the State Patrol responded to between noon and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Troopers also assisted 153 drivers who went off the roads or spun out, and four jackknifed semis.

The patrol responded to an additional 51 crashes, including one that was fatal, 82 vehicles that went off the road and eight jackknifed semis between midnight and 7 a.m. Wednesday.

An early Wednesday crash had Hwy. 19 just to the east of Cannon Falls closed in both directions between County Road 8 and Sunset Trail, MnDOT said.

The highway was back open as of 7:30 a.m.

Roads remained partly snow covered in southeastern Minnesota where snow was wrapping up Wednesday morning, MnDOT said.

A winter weather advisory remained in effect in an area stretching from Morris to Rochester. It does not include Minneapolis or St. Paul, but does cover the southern suburbs in Scott and Dakota counties.

A few flurries are possible Wednesday before temperatures fall into the teens on Thursday and will struggle to get above zero for highs on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

