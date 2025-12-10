It’s cleanup time after storm blankets Twin Cities, Minnesota with several inches of snow

The bulk of snow has stopped falling and mainline roads are looking to be in decent shape for Wednesday’s morning commute in the Twin Cities, but it’s another story on city and residential streets that remained largely covered.
MnDOT plows were out through the night to clear highways and freeways. Bare pavement shows in some places while light layers of slush remain in others, MnDOT traffic cameras show.
But they are far better than they were during Tuesday’s evening commute when roads were blanketed in ice and snow and snarled traffic for hours.
“The snow is gone, we are seeing good progress out there,” said MnDOT spokeswoman Anne Meyer, who warned there could still be slick spots particularly on curves, ramps and bridge decks. “Do your part, slow down. If you can wait a couple hours and stay home, let drivers get them back in the clear.”
Hundreds of plows were dispatched Tuesday and will remain out all day Wednesday, Meyer said
No snow emergencies were called in Minneapolis or St. Paul, but some suburbs did. They include Richfield, New Hope, St. Louis Park, Hopkins, West St. Paul and Crystal.
“Crews will continue to plow arterial streets overnight to keep them safe and passable,” a statement on St. Paul’s website reads.
Official totals were still coming in Wednesday morning, but as of midnight Tuesday readings included 5.9 inches in Woodbury, 5.3 in Golden Valley, 4.6 in Rosemount, 4.5 inches in White Bear Lake, 3.4 at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and 2.8 at the National Weather Service offices in Chanhassen.