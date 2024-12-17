On ice safety, learn from my experience

My wife was hesitant to join and pointed to social media accounts of wild ice enthusiasts we follow who said it was a bit early still. Undeterred, I thought the week-plus of temperatures in the teens was plenty of time for smaller lakes to freeze. I was so confident I invited my brother and his two young sons to join me for an outing. For the sake of the boys we scoured the internet to confirm the ice thickness. Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board only said their rinks weren’t open yet. The DNR no longer gave estimates because they didn’t want to mislead the public into a false sense of security. So of course, we just looked elsewhere to find the answer we wanted. And according to someone on the social platform X, Lake of the Isles had four inches of ice. Plenty for skating.