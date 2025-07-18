What’s the oldest bar in Minnesota?

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
After a game of softball, Jim Lonetti would stop at Neumann’s for a drink on the way back from Stillwater. He grew up in Maplewood and was familiar with the North St. Paul establishment that calls itself the “oldest continually operating bar” in Minnesota.
“I kind of have an appreciation of the older dive bar,” Lonetti said.
But then Lonetti noticed the Spot Bar in St. Paul advertised its establishment date as 1885 — two years earlier than Neumann’s — on its awning outside.
The inconsistency inspired Lonetti to reach out to the Strib’s reader-powered reporting project, Curious Minnesota, to ask: What is the oldest bar in Minnesota?
Lonetti, who lives in south Minneapolis and runs a baseball glove repair business, thought the answer might be a little tricky.
To be considered the state’s “oldest” bar, does the place need to have kept the same name it opened with more than a century ago? Served alcohol without interruption, even when it was illegal?
“A lot of technicalities might have something to do with whether or not they closed during prohibition or stayed open as a speakeasy,” Lonetti said.