Officials ID man fatally shot Thanksgiving Day in Minneapolis

Officials on Monday identified the man who was shot to death on Thanksgiving Day in Minneapolis.
There have been 73 homicides in the city so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database.
Mohamed Yusuf Mohamed, 21, of St. Paul was shot in the head Thursday at an apartment in the 700 block of Emerson Avenue N. and died that same day at HCMC, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Police said the person who they believed fired the shot had already fled. No arrests have been announced.
In a statement, Police Chief Brian O’Hara called the shooting a “senseless act of violence.”
The chief added that “our investigators are focused on seeking justice for the victim and are asking anyone who knows what happened or has any information about this incident to contact us immediately.”
That compares to 62 at this time last year.
Anyone with information about last week’s shooting is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips at CrimeStoppersMN.org.
