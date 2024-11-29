A man died Thursday night after he was shot inside a Minneapolis apartment.
Minneapolis shooting leaves one dead on Thanksgiving night
Police said the suspect fled the scene, and asked anyone with information to contact them.
Police responded shortly after 6 p.m. to the report of a shooting at an apartment in the 700 block of Emerson Avenue N., near the border of the city’s Sumner-Glenwood and Near North neighborhoods.
When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. Police said the person who they believed fired the shot had already fled.
The shooting victim, whose name was not released Thursday night, died at a hospital.
In a news release, Police Chief Brian O’Hara called the shooting a “senseless act of violence.”
“Our investigators are focused on seeking justice for the victim and are asking anyone who knows what happened or has any information about this incident to contact us immediately,” he said.
Anyone with information about the shooting may call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org/.
