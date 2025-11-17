Business

North Star Insider: Meet the Minnesotan making peanuts safe

In this newsletter: CoreWellness founder Bryant Williams, Neighborhood Development Center’s Renay Dossman, Medtronic’s Geoff Martha and Patti and Robbie Soskin mark a milestone.

By Allison Kaplan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 17, 2025 at 12:00PM
CoreWellness founder and CEO Bryant Williams, left, on stage. (Provided / Justin Mark) (Justin Mark Photography)

Bryant Williams is on the verge of becoming a very big deal.

As he was in the process of developing an ultra-healthy peanut butter aimed at athletes, Williams cracked the nut on removing allergens from peanuts through gene editing CRISPR technology.

“I instantly realized this would be the biggest thing I ever worked on,” said Williams, a 38-year-old chemical engineer who has spent most of his career in research and development for large Minnesota food manufacturers including General Mills and KLN Family Brands. Williams’ challenge was setting up the infrastructure to grow and manufacture the allergen-less nuts on his own. A partnership is about to fast track this innovation, which could be a game changer for the food industry and the more than 6 million Americans with peanut allergies.

Williams’ Minneapolis-based CoreWellness is teaming up with Agrinetica, the U.S. division of Better Seeds, an Israeli biotech company that grows more resilient crops through gene editing. As Williams was trying to stand up his business over the last two years, Agrinetica had also been developing a “super peanut,” engineered with allergens dramatically reduced. Now working together, Agrinetica will produce the nuts and CoreWellness will focus on commercialization under the new brand name Nurtured Nuts.

The partners are in the process of securing FDA approval, but it could be 2027 before allergen-friendly peanut products — protein bars, peanut butter cups, powders — hit stores. Human trials are required, and the company has to grow the crop — right now, Williams said, it’s just 50 gene-altered peanut plants sitting in a lab.

How is it possible that a solo entrepreneur who was peddling his superfood-packed Hardcore Peanut Butter at local co-ops and pop up shopping events just a year ago could be first to market with a game-changing safe peanut? “Nowadays, food innovation is mostly packaging and flavor,” Williams said. (Think: flaming hot everything.) “No one really wants to take the risk to develop something new.”

Williams, who has gone without a salary for more than a year, is all in. He’s currently raising a $1.5 million pre-seed round and considering various go-to-market strategies with the help of Atlanta-based Brand Vault 360, which specializes in scaling consumer product brands. Meanwhile, Williams’ original startup brand, Hardcore Peanut Butter (which is not allergen free), will expand to around 130 Hy-Vee stores in January.

Make some noise

A rendering of The Ruckus, NDC's proposed entrepreneurship center at Lake and Chicago in Minneapolis. (LSE Architects)

Neighborhood Development Center, the St. Paul-based economic development non-profit, gathered an intimate group of foundation leaders, executives and policymakers around a family-style dinner table last week to unveil plans for a $26 million project at Lake Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis intended to help entrepreneurs scale businesses. Called the Ruckus, the 24,000-square-foot, three-level building will house classrooms, labs, event space and room for an incubator program with tech experts to assist early stage entrepreneurs. NDC bought the burned-out lot following the social unrest of 2020 and has been working on blueprints and fundraising. They’ve secured 40% of the budget, NDC President and CEO Renay Dossman said. Ameriprise and Wells Fargo are among the businesses that have written checks. “We’re trying to help entrepreneurs that want to take their business to the next level and build generational wealth,” Dossman said.

In the news

MN love note: Medtronic CEO and chairman Geoff Martha published an essay last week on LinkedIn that lays out the “Minnesota advantage” and calls on corporate giants to support the small and midsize businesses that drive innovation. “Minnesota has long stood out as a place where innovation and quality of life come together,” he wrote. “But as the landscape shifts, we can’t take that strength for granted.” Medtronic will release its Q2 earnings report on Tuesday. My colleague Victor Stefanescu recently wrote about the innovation reckoning happening within the medtech giant.

St. Paul’s slide: To understand what’s plaguing downtown St. Paul, you need to know the rise and fall of Madison Equities. Strib reporter Katie Galioto takes us inside the family-owned company that peaked with a $200 million portfolio of downtown real estate, including the iconic First National Bank building, and today is in ruins.

Luxe life: Gucci is now open at Southdale Center. The luxury brand, which long eluded the Twin Cities, finally decided (or succumbed to pressure from Simon Property Group) to join the new luxury wing that anchors the Edina mall’s $400 million makeover. We know Minnesotans will carry Louis Vuitton-logo toes and wrap themselves in Burberry plaid scarves. Are we ready for Gucci’s edgier designs? Keep your eyes peeled for the signature green and red stripes.

Major milestone: In an industry where failure is presumed and the average lifespan is anywhere from three to 10 years, depending on which survey you believe, Yum! Kitchen and Bakery is a standout, now with four locations from Woodbury to Minnetonka. On Tuesday, husband and wife owners Patti and Robbie Soskin will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their original spot in St. Louis Park. Now that calls for Patticake.

Allison Kaplan

Allison Kaplan is Director of Innovation and Engagement for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

