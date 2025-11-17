North Star Insider: Meet the Minnesotan making peanuts safe

Want to receive this newsletter straight to your inbox? Sign up here.
Bryant Williams is on the verge of becoming a very big deal.
As he was in the process of developing an ultra-healthy peanut butter aimed at athletes, Williams cracked the nut on removing allergens from peanuts through gene editing CRISPR technology.
“I instantly realized this would be the biggest thing I ever worked on,” said Williams, a 38-year-old chemical engineer who has spent most of his career in research and development for large Minnesota food manufacturers including General Mills and KLN Family Brands. Williams’ challenge was setting up the infrastructure to grow and manufacture the allergen-less nuts on his own. A partnership is about to fast track this innovation, which could be a game changer for the food industry and the more than 6 million Americans with peanut allergies.
Williams’ Minneapolis-based CoreWellness is teaming up with Agrinetica, the U.S. division of Better Seeds, an Israeli biotech company that grows more resilient crops through gene editing. As Williams was trying to stand up his business over the last two years, Agrinetica had also been developing a “super peanut,” engineered with allergens dramatically reduced. Now working together, Agrinetica will produce the nuts and CoreWellness will focus on commercialization under the new brand name Nurtured Nuts.
The partners are in the process of securing FDA approval, but it could be 2027 before allergen-friendly peanut products — protein bars, peanut butter cups, powders — hit stores. Human trials are required, and the company has to grow the crop — right now, Williams said, it’s just 50 gene-altered peanut plants sitting in a lab.
How is it possible that a solo entrepreneur who was peddling his superfood-packed Hardcore Peanut Butter at local co-ops and pop up shopping events just a year ago could be first to market with a game-changing safe peanut? “Nowadays, food innovation is mostly packaging and flavor,” Williams said. (Think: flaming hot everything.) “No one really wants to take the risk to develop something new.”
Williams, who has gone without a salary for more than a year, is all in. He’s currently raising a $1.5 million pre-seed round and considering various go-to-market strategies with the help of Atlanta-based Brand Vault 360, which specializes in scaling consumer product brands. Meanwhile, Williams’ original startup brand, Hardcore Peanut Butter (which is not allergen free), will expand to around 130 Hy-Vee stores in January.