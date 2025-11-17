North Star Insider: Meet the Minnesotan making peanuts safe

Neighborhood Development Center, the St. Paul-based economic development non-profit, gathered an intimate group of foundation leaders, executives and policymakers around a family-style dinner table last week to unveil plans for a $26 million project at Lake Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis intended to help entrepreneurs scale businesses. Called the Ruckus, the 24,000-square-foot, three-level building will house classrooms, labs, event space and room for an incubator program with tech experts to assist early stage entrepreneurs. NDC bought the burned-out lot following the social unrest of 2020 and has been working on blueprints and fundraising. They’ve secured 40% of the budget, NDC President and CEO Renay Dossman said. Ameriprise and Wells Fargo are among the businesses that have written checks. “We’re trying to help entrepreneurs that want to take their business to the next level and build generational wealth,” Dossman said.