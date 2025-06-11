Another of Bloomington’s Normandale Lake Office Park towers under foreclosure

A lender has moved to foreclose on another tower in the Normandale Lake Office Park in Bloomington, saying the owner has defaulted on more than $35 million in loans.
The lawsuit, filed in Hennepin County District Court, is the latest in a series of financial woes facing the owner of the largest multitenant office complex in the Twin Cities.
Iowa-based MidwestBankOne last week sued the owner of the 281,552-square-foot property, Liberty 8300 Normandale LLC.
Also named as defendants are the property manager and Avrohom Prager, whose New York-based Opal Holdings bought the five-tower Normandale Lake Office Park in 2022 for $366 million.
The complaint regarding the property, at 8300 Norman Center Dr., seeks more than $35.5 million, including taxes and penalties. It asks the court for a judgment of foreclosure and to appoint a receiver to manage rents and operation of the property as well as pay all taxes on it.
MidwestBankOne is asking the court for immediate possession and control of the property and informing it might, at the bank’s discretion, immediately sell it.
The Hennepin County Assessor’s Office in 2024 estimated the property’s value at just under $60 million.
Normandale Lake Office Park and Opal did not immediately return requests for comment.