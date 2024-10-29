Foreclosure auction looms for part of Normandale Lake Office Park as lender alleges $73M owed

The property, close to the I-494 and Highway 100 interchange, has faced other financial issues. Its 8200 Tower went into receivership in May after Apple Valley-based Wings Credit Union sued to foreclose on the building in April, alleging Opal owed $40.3 million at the time. As of last year, Opal also hadn’t fully paid nearly $10 million in property taxes, including nearly $850,000 in penalties.