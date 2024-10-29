Part of the largest multi-tenant office complex in the Twin Cities is going up for a foreclosure sale at the end of November.
A sheriff’s sale for the prominent 8500 Tower of Normandale Lake Office Park in Bloomington will have a public auction 10 a.m. Nov. 26 at the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office in downtown Minneapolis, according to a public notice published earlier this month.
The 467,016 square-foot office building’s original sale was set for Oct. 10, per a complaint the lender filed in Hennepin County District Court in August. Seattle-based Columbia Pacific Advisors is the lender of the original $65 million loan from 2022. As of Oct. 12, the owner of the tower owed $73.4 million
An attorney for the lender did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment.
New York-based Opal Holdings bought the five-tower Normandale Lake complex for $366 million in 2022 when office values were falling post-pandemic because of remote and hybrid work.
The property, close to the I-494 and Highway 100 interchange, has faced other financial issues. Its 8200 Tower went into receivership in May after Apple Valley-based Wings Credit Union sued to foreclose on the building in April, alleging Opal owed $40.3 million at the time. As of last year, Opal also hadn’t fully paid nearly $10 million in property taxes, including nearly $850,000 in penalties.
But the vast office complex still has been one of the most-coveted in the area, with its occupancy rates around 80%. The office vacancy rate for the Twin Cities’ combined suburbs is 11.5%.
Foreclosure auction looms for part of Normandale Lake Office Park as lender alleges $73M owed
A sheriff’s sale for the 8500 Tower was previously scheduled for Oct. 10 but is now set for late November.