Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Jan. 18-24 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.
1. AFC Championship (CBS)
2. AFC Championship Postgame (CBS)
3. NCIS (CBS)
4. FBI (CBS)
5. NCIS Special (CBS)
6. Young Sheldon (CBS)
7. 911 (Fox)
8. Blue Bloods (CBS)
9. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC)
10. The Neighborhood (CBS)
11. 911: Lone Star (Fox)
12. Magnum P.I. (CBS)
13. FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)
14. Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)
15. B Positive (CBS)
16. Mom (CBS)
17. The Bachelor (ABC)
18. MacGyver (CBS)
19. Bull (CBS)
20. The Chase (ABC)
Movie rentals
'Synchronic' in sync
Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.
1. "Synchronic"
2. "Wander"
3. "Honest Thief"
4. "The War With Grandpa"
5. "The Empty Man"
6. "Tenet"
7. "Dreamland"
8. "Spell"
9. "Love and Monsters"
10. "Parallel"