Filip Gustavsson had already given up a pair of goals to Alex Ovechkin when the then-Ottawa goalie denied the Washington Capitals superstar of a third on a breakaway.
Ovechkin circled back after the save.
“He came up to me,” Gustavsson recalled. “He’s like, ‘Come on, man. That’s for the hat trick,’ with the super deep Russian accent.”
Without that goal from three seasons ago, Ovechkin is six away from passing Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record — a gap that makes Thursday’s game at Xcel Energy Center between the Wild and Capitals an unlikely finish line but still a potentially pivotal stop during Ovechkin’s historic pursuit.
“If we win the game and he gets his record,” Gustavsson said, “I’ll probably jump out and celebrate with him.”
Ovechkin got closer to Gretzky’s 894 before arriving in Minnesota.
He converted during Washington’s 3-2 overtime loss at Winnipeg on Tuesday to climb to 889 and is on an impressive 0.57 goals-per-game pace since returning at the end of December from a broken leg that sidelined him for less than six weeks.
Not only do his 36 goals lead the Capitals, who are battling with the Jets for first place in the NHL after getting swept out of the first round of the playoffs last year, but Ovechkin is fourth in the league at 39 years old.