Wild win in shootout as Marc-Andre Fleury puts final touch on latest clash with Alex Ovechkin

After Boldy hit the post in 3-on-3 overtime but made up for the miss in the shootout to improve to 2-for-4 on the season — “I was waiting for [Lindgren] to bite, and he didn’t move much so just kind of let it go.” — the two future Hall of Famers reunited for a fitting finale that was also noteworthy for Fleury; he snagged his 66th shootout victory, tops in league history.