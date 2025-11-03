New research from Minneapolis nonprofit may allow more bone marrow donations

Life-saving stem cell transplants have been limited by the need to perfectly match the blood types of donors and recipients, but a new discovery by the Minneapolis agency that orchestrates these procedures in the U.S. could eliminate that barrier.
A study group of transplant recipients showed encouraging survival rates from leukemia and other disorders, even though they only matched with their donors on five or six of eight key markers in their blood, the cell therapy agency NMDP reported Monday.
Doctors had long sought perfect eight-of-eight matches to reduce the potentially fatal risk of transplant rejection. Perfect matches meant that patients and donors had common proteins on their cells, making them recognizable to the immune system rather than something foreign like a virus that it would attack.
But that high safety threshold left patients with rare blood types waiting for years or dying before matches were found. Proving the safety of so-called mismatched transplants especially opens up options for ethnic and racial minorities who struggled to find matches.
“We now have a donor for all,” if matches of six or less lead to successful transplants, said Dr. Steven Devine, chief medical officer of NMDP. The nonprofit maintains a registry of more than nine million Americans who have volunteered to donate bone marrow or blood for stem cell transplants.
The discovery could result each year in thousands more transplants, which infuse regenerative stem cells and healthy blood cells in patients after chemotherapy and other treatments have wiped out their diseased cells.
Challenges remain. The rate of new volunteers is declining, along with the rate of existing volunteers who actually go through with donations when matched to patients in need. But Devine said the use of mismatched donors has more potential to increase transplants than an increase in volunteers would.
Even when tapping into a global database of 42 million potential donors, NMDP struggles to find perfect matches for patients with rare blood types, especially for racial and ethnic minorities. African Americans needing transplants have a 29% chance of finding a perfect match, but the odds increase to 84% for a seven-of-eight match and almost 100% beyond that.