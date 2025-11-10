New deal between Minneapolis teachers and school district raises pay, lowers class sizes

After seven months of tense negotiations between Minneapolis teachers and the school district, the two sides came together Monday to celebrate reaching a late-night agreement Saturday, just three days before a potential strike.
Leaders of the state’s third-largest school district announced Monday that the new deal will shrink class sizes, create manageable special education caseloads and raise pay, including giving a 2% increase to teachers this year.
The deal averted what could have been the second Minneapolis teachers strike in just three years. In 2022, the teachers picketed for nearly three weeks.
The district was not yet ready, at least as of Monday morning, to report how much the two-year package will cost, and to what extent it might deepen the school system’s chronic budget woes. Minneapolis faced a $75 million shortfall this school year — the first year under the new agreement — and is eyeing a deficit of at least $25 million in 2026-27.
Now, the teachers and support staff in the Minneapolis Federation of Educators (MFE) will vote whether to accept the tentative agreement on Thursday and Friday, and then it goes to the school board for approval.
Negotiations began in April on three separate union contracts that expired June 30 and cover more than 4,300 employees. But after the union voted last month to authorize a strike, the pace began to quicken last Wednesday, with the union issuing daily updates, reporting that progress was being made. Still, teachers and supporters continued to mobilize and on Thursday, they marched with picket signs at sites across the district.
A new parents group — Minneapolis Families for Public Schools (MFPS) — also bolstered the union’s efforts, filling district headquarters with hundreds of people on Friday to urge that the district to do all it could to meet the federation’s demands.
Last week’s bargaining came without the input of an outside mediator — just negotiators for the two sides, plus school district staff. Catina Taylor, president of MFE’s education support professionals, said Monday that a new collegial spirit took over to help seal a deal.