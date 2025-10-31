Minneapolis

Minneapolis teachers file strike notice signaling potential Nov. 11 walkout

The teachers and school district are continuing to meet in mediation talks after six months of negotiations.

By Anthony Lonetree

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 31, 2025 at 10:13PM
Marcia Howard, president of the teachers chapter of the Minneapolis Federation of Educators, leads a chant at a union rally Tuesday outside school district headquarters. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Minneapolis Federation of Educators filed an intent to strike notice Friday that could put teachers and support staffers on picket lines as soon as Nov. 11.

But contract talks continue — the two sides were in a mediation session Friday afternoon — and the union said it was committed to reaching a fair agreement with Minneapolis Public Schools.

“We know there is still plenty of time to negotiate a strong contract that recognizes the district’s financial situation while making investments that will give students the schools they need to thrive and bring families back to MPS,” Marcia Howard, president of MFE’s teacher chapter, wrote in a statement.

The district said Friday that it, too, wanted an agreement that is “student-centered, fair, competitive and promotes financial stability for the district.”

The two sides began talks in April and have differed on issues relating to class sizes, special-education caseloads and pay.

The federation announced earlier this week that teachers and support staff members had voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike — with the walkout being backed by 92% of members who cast ballots.

about the writer

Anthony Lonetree

Reporter

Anthony Lonetree has been covering St. Paul Public Schools and general K-12 issues for the Star Tribune since 2012-13. He began work in the paper's St. Paul bureau in 1987 and was the City Hall reporter for five years before moving to various education, public safety and suburban beats.

