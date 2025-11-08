As strike threat looms, Minneapolis teachers union leans on new parents group to back its demands

Minneapolis has the threat of a teachers strike looming for the second time in three years, and some parents — still with hard feelings about the last walkout — could see their lives disrupted anew.
But this year, teachers also are leaning on a new organized group of parents and other family members — Minneapolis Families for Public Schools (MFPS) — that has insisted the district meet the union’s demands.
As the district and union negotiators continued talks Friday aimed at averting a Tuesday strike, both sides said they’re committed to doing all they can within reason to shrink class sizes, strengthen special education staffing and pay competitive salaries.
The new parents group bolstering the union’s efforts said it’s in it for the long haul, and it includes more than 450 people with teams at 22 schools. The group rallied at school district headquarters Friday afternoon.
But parents elsewhere question why the teachers and district are at odds so soon after a 2022 strike that lasted for nearly three weeks.
Negotiations began in April on three separate Minneapolis Federation of Educators contracts, which expired June 30 and cover more than 4,300 employees.
The district faces a projected shortfall of at least $25 million in 2026-27, according to a school board presentation in June.
The two sides were about $20 million apart on their respective class-size proposals, according to the district, which added it would have to make significant staff cuts and scale back or eliminate programs and services if it accepted the union’s offers.