RandBall: As sports gambling scandals and addiction rise, one ex-NBA player tells his story

“Every year, I would make a lot of money during the season. ... I would lose all the money in the summer basically,” Livingston said this week in an interview that ran in full on Friday’s Daily Delivery podcast. “Whatever I had made, I would go to the casino boat and by the time it was over with, I’d have enough just to pay the bills. Then the race was on again to get an NBA job. Then the same thing would happen for 11 years straight.”