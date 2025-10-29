Rash: NBA gambling scandal fuels Minnesota sports betting critics

“Sports betting is already here,” West said. “One of the features of regulating it is that gambling, just like all the vices — alcohol, tobacco, cannabis — is always very heavily regulated when it is legalized, and with that information then you can track a whole lot more,” said West, who also mentioned potential benefits for American Indian tribes, horse racing tracks and other entities that could benefit from gaming revenue. “If we want to get to the bottom of something we at least have to have a very clear area to look.”