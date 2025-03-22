Nearly a decade after she left Minnesota, Ohio State women’s hockey coach Nadine Muzerall is back in something of a homecoming this weekend at the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four at Ridder Arena.
Ontario-raised, the former Gophers star and assistant coach still is the program’s all-time leading goal scorer with 139.
In nine seasons, Muzerall now has led the Buckeyes to four consecutive Frozen Four finals — and won two of them with a chance to make it three out of four Sunday afternoon against once-beaten Wisconsin.
“I’d like to say I have drank the Kool-Aid and I bleed scarlet and gray now,” Muzerall said when asked if she feels at home. “However, how can it not?”
The ties run deep.
Her college coach, Gophers women’s hockey founder Laura Halldorson, offered her advice years ago that she follows today. On Thursday, Halldorson took Muzerall’s mother and two children to lunch while Ohio State practiced for the national semifinal it won Friday 4-2 against Cornell.
When the team bus rounded the corner toward Ridder Arena, Muzerall recognized the street corner on University Avenue where she first saw her future husband, Gophers football fullback Ryan Venturine, 25 years ago. “It took me 13 years to like him, though,” she said. “He was very persistent.”
Current Gophers head coach Brad Frost hired Muzerall as an assistant coach in 2011. She credits Halldorson, Frost and former Gophers assistant Joel Johnson for her growth as a player and coach.