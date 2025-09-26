Politics

MyPillow’s Mike Lindell says he’s taking steps toward running for Minnesota governor

He floated the possibility of challenging Gov. Tim Walz in the 2022 election but ultimately decided against it, even as Trump encouraged him to run.

By Ryan Faircloth

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 26, 2025 at 5:20PM
Mike Lindell arrives at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud as thousands gathered to hear Donald Trump speak in 2024. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is moving closer to a run for Minnesota governor, saying he has re-established residency in the state after recently living in Texas.

Lindell, who said he owns homes here and in Texas, acknowledged earlier this year he’d need to re-establish his Minnesota residency to run for governor. Candidates for governor must live in the state for at least one year before the general election.

In an interview this week, Lindell said he also has polled hypothetical matchups against DFL Gov. Tim Walz, who is seeking a third term, and other Republicans running for governor.

“We’re about 99% there,” Lindell said of a possible gubernatorial campaign. “I love the state, I love the country and if I’m the only one that can win, that would be a shame if that opportunity slipped by.”

Lindell could be a contender for the GOP nomination in Minnesota with his name recognition, his close relationship with President Donald Trump and his promotion of debunked election fraud theories. Activists who decide the Republican Party of Minnesota’s endorsement often choose candidates who take hardline stances on issues such as abortion or election denialism, even if it hurts them in the general election.

Lindell has said he’d run on a platform of “secure elections” and “common sense” if he seeks the governorship. He’s previously criticized Walz for his response to the 2020 riots in Minneapolis and said Minnesota’s education system has worsened during the DFL governor’s tenure.

Other Republicans running for governor in Minnesota include 2022 nominee Scott Jensen, GOP state Rep. Kristin Robbins, businessman Kendall Qualls, former U.S. Naval intelligence officer Phillip Parrish and retired mixed martial arts fighter Brad Kohler.

In a statement Friday, Minnesota DFL Chair Richard Carlbom called Lindell “extreme” and conspiratorial.

“Now that Mike is back in town, he wants to turn Minnesota into his next failed business. Let’s be clear: A Lindell governorship would be marked by lawsuits, schemes, and loopholes for corporations to screw workers,” Carlbom said.

This isn’t the first time Lindell has mused about running for the state’s top office. He floated the possibility of challenging Walz in the 2022 election but ultimately decided against it, even as Trump encouraged him to run.

The pillow magnate has faced immense challenges in recent years after staking his reputation on the baseless theory that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Many big-box stores dropped Lindell’s MyPillow in 2021, and unpaid rent and risky loans have piled up for the company as it finds its way without major retailers.

Related Coverage

Lindell is on the hook for $2.3 million, pending appeal, following a defamation verdict related to his election-fraud claims. He said in testimony during that case he is $10 million in debt. He is still facing two additional defamation cases that voting machine companies brought against him, and he might be headed to the Supreme Court q121about a $5 million ruling in his “Prove Mike Wrong” contest.

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell at a Trump-Vance rally at St. Cloud's Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in July 2024. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

As he nears a decision on a gubernatorial run, Lindell said he first needs to figure out how campaign finance rules could affect his business.

“Because I have Lindell TV, I have my own network, because I’m the face of MyPillow, what I can and can’t do,” he said. “Can I still be the face of MyPillow on the commercials? We don’t know.”

“If you see this guy every day in a commercial … is that unfair advertising? I don’t know that.”

Asked if he’s spoken with Trump about running against Walz, Lindell said no. “What I discuss with the president all the time is getting rid of the electronic voting machines, securing our elections.”

Records show Lindell had recently been living in Lufkin, Texas, and had been registered to vote in the Lone Star State since January 2023. He told the Minnesota Star Tribune earlier this year that his wife is from the east Texas city of about 34,000 and that some of their family members live there.

Lindell said “there also was a lot of stuff that I had to do in Texas,” referring to his efforts to push local governments to ditch voting machines in favor of hand-counted paper ballots.

Brooks Johnson of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

about the writer

about the writer

Ryan Faircloth

Politics and government reporter

Ryan Faircloth covers Minnesota politics and government for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Politics

See More

Politics

MyPillow’s Mike Lindell says he’s taking steps toward running for Minnesota governor

card image

He floated the possibility of challenging Gov. Tim Walz in the 2022 election but ultimately decided against it, even as Trump encouraged him to run.

Politics

Pete Hegseth orders rare, urgent meeting of hundreds of generals, admirals

card image

Minneapolis

Watch the first Minneapolis mayoral debate

card image