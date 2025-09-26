MyPillow’s Mike Lindell says he’s taking steps toward running for Minnesota governor

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is moving closer to a run for Minnesota governor, saying he has re-established residency in the state after recently living in Texas.
Lindell, who said he owns homes here and in Texas, acknowledged earlier this year he’d need to re-establish his Minnesota residency to run for governor. Candidates for governor must live in the state for at least one year before the general election.
In an interview this week, Lindell said he also has polled hypothetical matchups against DFL Gov. Tim Walz, who is seeking a third term, and other Republicans running for governor.
“We’re about 99% there,” Lindell said of a possible gubernatorial campaign. “I love the state, I love the country and if I’m the only one that can win, that would be a shame if that opportunity slipped by.”
Lindell could be a contender for the GOP nomination in Minnesota with his name recognition, his close relationship with President Donald Trump and his promotion of debunked election fraud theories. Activists who decide the Republican Party of Minnesota’s endorsement often choose candidates who take hardline stances on issues such as abortion or election denialism, even if it hurts them in the general election.
Lindell has said he’d run on a platform of “secure elections” and “common sense” if he seeks the governorship. He’s previously criticized Walz for his response to the 2020 riots in Minneapolis and said Minnesota’s education system has worsened during the DFL governor’s tenure.
Other Republicans running for governor in Minnesota include 2022 nominee Scott Jensen, GOP state Rep. Kristin Robbins, businessman Kendall Qualls, former U.S. Naval intelligence officer Phillip Parrish and retired mixed martial arts fighter Brad Kohler.
In a statement Friday, Minnesota DFL Chair Richard Carlbom called Lindell “extreme” and conspiratorial.