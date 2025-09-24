Small Business

MyPillow selling Chaska HQ, moving offices to Shakopee

Founder and CEO Mike Lindell said the consolidation comes as more employees work from home, though the company has been financially squeezed for several years.

By Brooks Johnson and

Ryan Faircloth

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 24, 2025 at 9:40PM
Mike Lindell’s MyPillow manufacturing facility in Shakopee, where the company is moving its headquarters from Chaska. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

MyPillow has listed its Chaska corporate headquarters for sale as Mike Lindell’s embattled company consolidates operations in Shakopee.

“Then we’re all in one place,” Lindell said Wednesday. “We have our outlet store there, we have our shipping headquarters there and our procurement headquarters there. So now we would just be adding our executives down there … and our call center."

In 2021, MyPillow paid $4.15 million for the Chaska office, which spans 46,000 square feet at 1550 Audubon Road. The property is now for sale for $3.2 million, with Newmark marketing it.

In listing photos, Lindell’s expansive executive suite features a large cross on the wall and an American flag beside his desk.

Much of the property housed call center employees, many of whom no longer work from the Chaska office, Lindell said.

“We have hundreds that work from home taking phone calls and taking the orders,” he said. “If you’re ever in the building in Chaska, the whole first floor is a massive call center. … Now those employees, when we made the adjustment, have the technology. They’re working from home.”

Mike Lindell, shown speaking at a Green Bay, Wis., event from last year, said consolidating operations in Shakopee will be good for the company. (JAMIE KELTER DAVIS/The New York Times)

Though Lindell emphasized the move is about consolidation, the business has been financially squeezed in recent years.

Unpaid rent and risky loans have piled up as MyPillow finds its way without the support of major retailers. Many big-box stores dropped the brand in 2021 as Lindell became a leading voice promoting the debunked theory the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Lindell is on the hook for $2.3 million, pending appeal, following a defamation verdict related to his election-fraud claims. He said in testimony during that case he is $10 million in debt. Lindell is still facing two additional defamation cases voting machine companies brought against him and might be headed to the Supreme Court about a $5 million ruling in his “Prove Mike Wrong” contest.

He’s also mulling a run for Minnesota governor.

Headquarters employees will now work out of the MyPillow space in Shakopee. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
