MyPillow selling Chaska HQ, moving offices to Shakopee

MyPillow has listed its Chaska corporate headquarters for sale as Mike Lindell’s embattled company consolidates operations in Shakopee.
“Then we’re all in one place,” Lindell said Wednesday. “We have our outlet store there, we have our shipping headquarters there and our procurement headquarters there. So now we would just be adding our executives down there … and our call center."
In 2021, MyPillow paid $4.15 million for the Chaska office, which spans 46,000 square feet at 1550 Audubon Road. The property is now for sale for $3.2 million, with Newmark marketing it.
In listing photos, Lindell’s expansive executive suite features a large cross on the wall and an American flag beside his desk.
Much of the property housed call center employees, many of whom no longer work from the Chaska office, Lindell said.
“We have hundreds that work from home taking phone calls and taking the orders,” he said. “If you’re ever in the building in Chaska, the whole first floor is a massive call center. … Now those employees, when we made the adjustment, have the technology. They’re working from home.”
Though Lindell emphasized the move is about consolidation, the business has been financially squeezed in recent years.
Unpaid rent and risky loans have piled up as MyPillow finds its way without the support of major retailers. Many big-box stores dropped the brand in 2021 as Lindell became a leading voice promoting the debunked theory the 2020 presidential election was stolen.