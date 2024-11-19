Murder charge: Red Wing man shot woman 10 times in back, kept police at bay until his surrender

A 41-year-old man shot a woman 10 times in the back in his Red Wing home, where he held police at bay for hours until his surrender, according to a murder charge filed Tuesday.
Darryl Dion Nixon Jr. was charged in Goodhue County District Court with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting Sunday of 41-year-old Andrea Broyld inside an upper-unit apartment in the 1000 block of Putnam Avenue.
Nixon remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of a Nov. 25 court appearance. A message was left with his attorney seeking a response to the allegations.
Nixon’s mother told police that she feared something like this would happen and that “he hears and sees things that aren’t really there” due to severe mental health problems, the criminal complaint read.
A notice in the Pierce County (Wis.) Journal showed that Nixon and Broyld were issued a marriage license in August.
According to the complaint:
A 911 caller said her son was armed in the home and suicidal. Police learned that comments from Nixon indicated Broyld had been shot and was “gone.”
Several officers went to the scene, and one of them pounded on Nixon’s locked door numerous times. Nixon opened the door and through tears said, “Shoot me,” the complaint quoted him as repeating.
The officer saw a pistol in Nixon’s left hand and drew his handgun in response. The officer retreated down the steps while ordering Nixon to drop his weapon.
Nixon put the gun to his head and again said repeatedly to the officer “just shoot me.” Nixon went back in the home. The officer kicked at the door and confirmed it was locked.
A police emergency response team arrived outside. Nixon opened his door, said “she is not OK” and made other comments about him shooting her. While standing at the top of the stairs, he fired one shot in the air. An emergency response team member fired a less lethal round that sent Nixon falling back into his home, but he managed to lock himself back in his residence.
After three hours of negotiation, Nixon put down his gun, walked out of the apartment and surrendered. Police entered the home and found Broyld on her back on a couch. She had been shot 10 times in the back.
Court records in Minnesota show that Nixon’s criminal history includes a conviction in 2021 for carrying a gun in public without a permit.
EDITOR’S NOTE: In July 2022, the nationwide phone number 988 was established to give people experiencing suicidal thoughts or a mental health or substance-use crisis to speak, text or chat with a trained counselor.
Victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking can call the Minnesota Day One Crisis Hotline 24/7 at 1-866-223-1111.
