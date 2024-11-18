Rochester

Police standoff with gunman in Red Wing ends with his surrender and discovery of woman dead in home

A 41-year-old man was booked into the Goodhue County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 18, 2024
Police negotiation with a gunman at a home in Red Wing ended late Sunday with the suspect surrendering and the discovery of a woman dead inside the residence, officials said.

The standoff occurred near the intersection of West and Putnam avenues, where police responded shortly before 6 p.m. to a report of a suicidal man with a handgun.

After several hours of negotiation, the man came out of the home and was arrested, police said.

Officers went into the home and found a woman dead inside, according to police.

A 41-year-old man was booked into the Goodhue County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. He remains held without bail ahead of charges. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Police have not identified the woman, nor have they explained the circumstances of the woman’s death.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

