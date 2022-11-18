Q: On Saturday, Nov. 5, the last day of daylight saving time, I was driving home in the evening. I knew the trip was about 45 minutes, so I looked at the time on my dash, which was 7:24 p.m, and figured I should be home a little after 8. About a block from home I looked at my dash again to see how accurate my estimated ETA was and discovered that the clock already had adjusted for standard time. The next morning, I got in the car and the time was correct. What happened?

A: I dunno. My best guess would be a programming error. Anyhow, it sure beats having to wake up at 2 a.m. on Sunday morning to change the clocks.

Looking back

Q: I have an issue to pick with a comment you recently made. You said, "The backup camera is activated when you shift into reverse. Period." My 2017 Audi A4 (and I'm sure other Audis) has a button on the dashboard that, when pushed, turns on the backup camera. You can even do this when moving forward. Unfortunately, the picture turns off when you are driving over 2 miles per hour or so.

I love this feature for when I am pulling forward into lined parking spots. I can see the painted lines on the screen when I pull forward enough. And, when I want to pull into a parking spot in front of that one, I know when to stop when I see the horizontal painted line appear on the top of my screen.

Also, when I'm stopped at a light and another motorist stops just a little too close to my back bumper, I can turn on the camera. It gives me assurance that the other isn't just a millimeter from touching my car.

You could've said, "The backup camera is automatically activated only when you shift into reverse. But it can be activated manually in some cars."

A: I didn't know about this feature, but it sounds cool enough that other carmakers should copy it.

Broken brakes

Q: I have a 2017 Toyota RAV4. I took it to the dealer for front brakes a month or so ago. Since I got the car back, the brakes have made a clicking sound whenever I hit the pedal. I've had the car back to the dealer twice, and they say nothing is wrong. It didn't do this before the brake job. Something obviously is wrong. Any idea as to what?

A: There are four anti-rattle clips for the brake pads on each wheel (part numbers 47716 and 47717). Perhaps they were not installed. Or maybe the old clips were reused and are too weak to prevent the noise.

Bob Weber is a writer, mechanic and ASE-certified Master Automobile Technician. His writing has appeared in automotive trade publications, Consumer Guide and Consumers Digest. Send automotive questions along with name and town to motormouth.tribune@gmail.com.