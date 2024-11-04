More than 1.1 million Minnesotans voted early

More than 1.1 million Minnesotans have cast their ballots before Election Day, nearly double the previous record for a non-pandemic election, Secretary of State Steve Simon said Monday.
There are still 150,000 absentee ballots that have not been returned. Those voters could drop them off by 8 p.m. on Election Day or vote in person.
The official count of 1,174,224 early votes is expected to grow because more than 150,000 absentee ballots sent out to voters have not yet been returned. Hennepin County, the state’s most populous county, had accepted 307,934 absentee ballots as of Sunday.
Simon hopes Minnesota is on track to once again lead the nation in voter turnout, after Maine took that honor in 2022.
“We hope that we are back at number one, just as nature intended it,” Simon said with a smile during a Monday morning news conference at the Capitol. “But honestly, a lot of other states have really upped their game.”
So far, Simon said this election cycle was meeting his goals of “high turnout and low drama.” He urged residents to try to remain calm and patient during the final stretch.
“Elections are supposed to be intense,” Simon said. “We just want to make sure that intensity is channeled in a positive direction.”
Simon said anyone with an absentee ballot who had not returned it could either drop it off before the 8 p.m. Tuesday deadline or to vote in person on Election Day. Voters who requested an absentee ballot will have that ballot voided if they instead choose to vote in person.
Minnesota has more than 3.7 million registered voters, but anyone who is eligible can cast a ballot. They need to be a citizen, be 18 years old, have lived in Minnesota for 20 days and not have their voting rights restricted for any reason.
This is the first election when people with felony convictions who are no longer incarcerated, but are still on probation or parole, can vote. In Hennepin County the change has affected 60,000 residents, said Ginny Gelms, election manager.
Voters can cast early, in-person ballots until 5 p.m. on Monday and polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Election Day. State election officials remind residents they can vote as long as they are in line by 8 p.m.
Results will start being reported after the polls close on Tuesday and Simon expects all the state’s unofficial totals to be in by breakfast-time Wednesday morning.
Simon urged residents not to read too much into how results are reported on election night. He noted that counties often send results in big batches and the state’s reporting website is updated every 10 minutes.
He added that the Secretary of State’s Office oversees elections and reports results, but has never counted votes.
“That happens in a spread out, decentralized way, by design, in thousands of places across Minnesota,” Simon said. “In fact, it’s our friends and neighbors who are doing the counting in individual communities.”
