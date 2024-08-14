The votes are tallied and the candidates are mostly set for November after Minnesotans came out to cast their votes in the state’s August primary election.
Four takeaways from Minnesota’s primary election
Incumbents fared well in their intra-party battles on Tuesday, while the grassroots wing of the Republican Party saw mixed results.
While it was a quieter primary than in recent cycles, there were several high-profile races for Congress and primaries in key districts that could determine control of the Minnesota Legislature.
Here are a few early takeaways from Tuesday’s results:
Ilhan Omar solidifies standing in Fifth District
After nearly losing her seat in a primary election two years ago, DFL Rep. Ilhan Omar came into Tuesday night’s primary promising to take her opponent seriously. She did, outraising and spending former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels and vowing to not leave “a single door un-knocked.”
When the final results were tallied, Omar had widened her margin against Samuels by double digits. She avoided the same fate as Reps. Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman, her fellow progressive “Squad” members in Congress, who were recently defeated in primaries after pro-Israel groups poured money into their districts.
The results have helped Omar solidify her standing in the Fifth District. She beat her first primary challenger, Antone Melton-Meaux, by 20 percentage points in 2020, and Tuesday’s margin helped show she’s a formidable incumbent when she is focused on her opponent.
Grassroots Republicans saw mixed results
Meanwhile, the grassroots wing of the Minnesota Republican Party saw mixed results in last night’s primary election.
Republican and ex-NBA player Royce White decisively won Tuesday’s primary over business executive and retired Navy intelligence officer Joe Fraser for the chance to challenge Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar in November. White had the backing of far-right national figures including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.
But in Minnesota’s Seventh District, Steve Boyd, a staunchly religious small-business man and political newcomer from Kensington, failed in his bid to unseat incumbent Republican Rep. Michelle Fischbach. She defeated him by nearly 30 percentage points despite his campaign to run to her right. The major difference between the two races: White had the official endorsement of the Republican Party, while Boyd did not.
Incumbents did well
In addition to Omar and Fischbach, nearly all incumbents prevailed in their intra-party battles on Tuesday night.
Seven incumbents in the Minnesota House were also facing challengers, and six of them prevailed, including longtime Rep. Greg Davids, R-Preston, who has chaired the chamber’s tax committee in the past. DFL Rep. Brion Curran, DFL-White Bear Lake, fended off a challenger, as did GOP Reps. Dawn Gillman, Ron Kresha and Jeff Backer.
Rep. Brian Johnson, R-Cambridge, was the only incumbent to be knocked off Tuesday night. He lost decisively to James Gordon, a business owner and Mayor of Isanti.
Top legislative battlegrounds are set
Two races that could determine control of the Minnesota Legislature are now set. In the House, DFL candidate Sarah Kruger beat Dwayne Voegeli to run in a Winona-area House seat that’s open after longtime Democratic Rep. Gene Pelowski retired. The seat is also a top target for Republicans, who picked Winona City Council member Aaron Repinksi over fellow GOP candidate Stephen Doerr to run for the seat.
In a special election in the state Senate, former DFL Sen. Ann Johnson Stewart won a primary Tuesday and will take on Republican Kathleen Fowke in November. The seat is open after former Sen. Kelly Morrison stepped down to run for Congress, leaving the chamber deadlocked at 33-33.
Staff writers Ryan Faircloth and Sydney Kashiwagi contributed to this report
