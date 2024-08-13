Eight Republicans are vying to take on Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar in November, but all eyes will be on Royce White and Joe Fraser in Tuesday’s GOP primary.
Royce White and Joe Fraser face off in GOP primary for U.S. Senate
Whoever wins will face an uphill climb against Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who is seeking her fourth term.
Fraser, a business executive and retired Navy intelligence officer, has notched mainstream Republican support from the likes of former GOP Gov. Tim Pawlenty and former U.S. Sens. Norm Coleman and Rudy Boschwitz.
White, an ex-NBA player and self-described “MAGA extremist” candidate with a controversial past, has the support of the state’s grassroots conservative base, which helped him overwhelmingly win the Republican Party endorsement in May.
White also has far-right national figures in his corner, including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, former Trump advisor Steve Bannon and Infowars host Alex Jones.
Neither White nor Fraser has raised significant money for candidates running for the U.S. Senate and neither has gone up on the air with any advertising.
Tuesday’s primary will boil down to how much voters know about the candidates on their own without any paid media in the primary race and whether an establishment or grassroots candidate will prevail.
White has faced questions about leftover money he used from his past congressional run on a strip club, high-end hotels and other personal expenses. He claims in amended campaign finance reports to have personally reimbursed nearly $13,000 of “non-authorized” expenses made in 2022.
Though the National Republican Senatorial Committee has not gotten involved in the race, its chairman, Sen. Steve Daines, has said he does not think White can win a primary or general election and has expressed confidence in Fraser’s chances in the primary.
Whoever makes it out of the primary is likely to face an uphill climb to take on Klobuchar, who has four lesser-known candidates running against her in the Democratic primary.
Recent head-to-head polling on the race has shown Klobuchar leading White and Fraser by more than 10 percentage points.
