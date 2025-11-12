Brown: Why the white pine matters in Minnesota

It’s also time to “bud-cap” the terminal bud of young white pine to prevent deer browsing over winter, a method that Jack Rajala pioneered in Minnesota. This involves folding a small piece of biodegradable paper across the top of the tree like a flap, stapled lightly to hold it in place. The caps either fall off when the terminal bud pushes through in spring or can be removed manually. This should be done every year until the tree is at least 4 feet tall or out of reach for hungry deer.