Brown: Go on, try deer hunting this year

My wife says I’m more of a gatherer than a hunter. She’s not wrong. Like a penguin presenting pebbles to his beloved, I’ve brought home a lot more trinkets and take-out than dead animals over the course of our marriage.
But there are benefits to hunting that would surprise even unlikely hunters. I joined the sport in adulthood and now look forward to this weekend’s opener of the Minnesota firearms deer hunting season with excitement. Even if you’ve never hunted before, there is ecological, economic and even spiritual benefit in what’s happening in the woods over the next three weekends.
I come from an Iron Range family steeped in hunting tradition. Like many such families, venison was part of a subsistence diet during hard times in the past. But by the time I grew up in the 1980s and ′90s, the hunting shack had become more of a wild party than an efficient method to acquire food. For me, hunting season was better spent auditioning for the school play, where I once used a wooden gun to shoot an imaginary rabid dog in “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
This changed in my 20s when I had three sons of my own. Visiting the shack was a great way for the boys to see their grandpa and great-grandpa and to explore the woods. These trips to the hunting shack became an education, not only for them, but for me, too. Two of my sons became interested in hunting. When they were old enough to hunt, I went, too.
To become a hunter as an adult, you must be humble and curious. You’ll be nervous. You’ll need to ask questions. And yes, you’ll probably feel like a kid. But your big adult brain (and wallet) becomes a real advantage. In no time, you’ll be a greenhorn hunter, wondering if it’s worth it to buy female deer urine from the store. It’s called doe estrus. And no, it’s not required.
I was fortunate to learn from my family. But even if you have no connections, Minnesota provides ways to learn. Check out the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website for its “Learn to Hunt” content.