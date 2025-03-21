Minnesotans' love stories get turned into song by ‘genius’ actor in Guthrie’s ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’

To mark their 31st wedding anniversary, Minneapolis maintenance instructor Steve Menard surprised his wife, Diana, with tickets to the Guthrie Theater’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
The experience turned out to be, in her words, “the greatest present we could ever have gotten.”
That’s because they were part of a sweet bow that ties up Joseph Haj’s music-infused production of Shakespeare’s most popular romantic comedy.
[Spoiler alert: This story reveals secrets about the show that closes Sunday.]
Royer Bockus, who plays smitten lover Helena in the show, asked the Menards at the beginning of a recent performance about how they became a couple.
“He was going out with somebody else at the time when we first met and they weren’t getting along,” Diana said. “And she asked me to call him and find out what was wrong. So I called, and we talked for eight hours straight.”
Whenever she was offstage from playing Helena, Bockus used the details that the Menards gave her to compose a song. She then performed that meet-cute number at the end of “Midsummer.”
Hearing it caused them to have an out-of-body experience, Diana said. “It was a magical moment that elevated our lives to be in this great play by Shakespeare.”