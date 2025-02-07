Styled by costume designer and scenic designer Lex Liang as a tall, flightless bird who takes loping steps across the stage, Bockus also plays Helena, one of the quartet of raring young lovers whose hormones have been confused by the fairies. The other youthful lovers are Ari Derambakhsh, who stuns as Hermia; Justin Withers, who delivers a lyrical and limber turn as Demetrius; and Jonathan Luke Stevens as suave Lysander. They make the Guthrie stage a site of vital merriment.