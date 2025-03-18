A lux riff on Agatha Christie’s classic ‘Mousetrap’ comes to the Guthrie

A: When I sat down to work on the set with Walt Spangler, the amazing designer who also did ‘Dial M for Murder’ with me, we tried to subvert it in some ways. First, we looked at, can we do it in a snow globe? Can we do the set without doors? Can we do it in the round? But, really, the puzzle is so tight that the only way it works is really with her ground rules suggested by her in the script: three doors, two arches, a window, a fireplace and a staircase. If you don’t have those things, you can’t make the puzzle work.