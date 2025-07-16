Minnesota’s cannabis scene is growing. So is the Minneapolis festival that celebrates it.

The Legacy Cup, billed as the largest cannabis festival in the Midwest, will return high and mighty this fall with a day of music and marijuana.
The event at Surly Brewing Festival Field — where attendees ages 21-plus may bring and consume their own cannabis products — will feature a hip-hop-heavy music lineup, announced Wednesday, with a headliner performance from Grammy-winning rapper Killer Mike and the Mighty Midnight Revival.
The Legacy Cup has grown steadily since its launch in 2019, drawing more than 10,000 people last year. Founder Josh Wilken-Simon said he expects attendance could reach 15,000 to 20,000 this year, especially with what he said is a “strong possibility” of adult-use cannabis sales being permitted on site.
“Tickets could sell out,” he said.
This year’s festival, scheduled for Sept. 27, comes as Minnesota’s recreational cannabis industry is ramping up. The state issued its first recreational business license last month, nearly two years after legalizing adult-use marijuana.
Wilken-Simon said he’s cautiously optimistic the state will grant the Legacy Cup a cannabis event organizer license, which would allow on-site sales and sampling of adult-use cannabis in addition to lower-potency hemp.
The Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) will begin accepting applications Aug. 1. Last legislative session, Wilken-Simon worked to amend the cannabis event organizer license, which previously prohibited on-site sampling.
“We worked through some of these final regulatory hurdles with the change in the law,” he said. “But we are optimistic that we’ll be able to have a sampling tent as an add-on experience.”