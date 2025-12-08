Guess who's playing Minnesota Yacht Club in 2026? Lineup is coming Tuesday.

There’s reason to believe the festival will face stiffer competition in its third year, though, as the outdoor concert season in and around the Twin Cities looks to be busier than ever. Live Nation (which co-owns C3) is opening the 19,000-person Mystic Lake Amphitheater next summer with concerts already announced by Guns N’ Roses, Train, Iron Maiden and (new this week) Goo Goo Dolls and Toto with Christopher Cross. Justin Vernon of Bon Iver fame also is expected to bring back his trendsetting Eaux Claires festival in 2026 in his hometown of Eau Claire, Wis., 90 minutes from St. Paul.