Get your soft-rock on at Shakopee's new amphitheater in 2026

The inaugural calendar at Shakopee’s Mystic Lake Amphitheater is starting to fill in more, with shows by two 2000s-era soft-rock favorites newly announced.
Happy Hawaiian hippie strummer Jack Johnson and “Hey, Soul Sister” hitmakers Train have each confirmed summer 2026 dates at the new outdoor venue near Canterbury Park.
Johnson is due there July 12 on his Surfilmusic Tour, featuring his full band and guitar groovers Hermanos Gutiérrez for openers. Train has set an Aug. 9 date there on its Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in the Atmosphere Tour, celebrating the silver anniversary of one of its biggest hit records. Canadian vets Barenaked Ladies will serve as Train’s warm-up act.
Tickets to both shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com, where different presale access times are also available earlier in the week. Ticket prices have not yet been revealed.
This will be Johnson’s first Minnesota gig in over a decade, a lull likely because of his affinity for playing the kind of outdoor venues that the Twin Cities have long lacked before this permanent amphitheater soon opening in Shakopee. Conversely, this will be about the 900th time Train has performed a summer gig in town, counting this past year’s set at the Minnesota Yacht Club festival and numerous Basilica Block Party appearances.
Not to be confused with the outdoor concert setup used in past summers at Mystic Lake Casino in nearby Prior Lake, Mystic Lake Amphitheater is an all-new venue still under construction from the Armory’s redeveloper Swervo and giant corporate partner Live Nation. It will hold about 19,000 fans in both reserved seats and a general admission lawn area.
Two other 2026 concerts already have been announced at the amphitheater: Australian pop-rock hunks 5 Seconds of Summer on July 22 and Iron Maiden on Sept. 19. The venue’s actual opening date and first concert have not yet been revealed, though.