Get your soft-rock on at Shakopee's new amphitheater in 2026

Music

Two more concerts announced for Shakopee’s new amphitheater

A pair of soft-rock favorites from the 2000s each announced summer 2026 dates at Mystic Lake Amphitheater.

By Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 10, 2025 at 5:00PM
Jack Johnson, left, is booked to play Mystic Lake Amphitheater on July 12, and Pat Monahan and his band Train are due at the new Shakopee venue Aug. 9. (Tahnei Roy & Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The inaugural calendar at Shakopee’s Mystic Lake Amphitheater is starting to fill in more, with shows by two 2000s-era soft-rock favorites newly announced.

Happy Hawaiian hippie strummer Jack Johnson and “Hey, Soul Sister” hitmakers Train have each confirmed summer 2026 dates at the new outdoor venue near Canterbury Park.

Johnson is due there July 12 on his Surfilmusic Tour, featuring his full band and guitar groovers Hermanos Gutiérrez for openers. Train has set an Aug. 9 date there on its Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in the Atmosphere Tour, celebrating the silver anniversary of one of its biggest hit records. Canadian vets Barenaked Ladies will serve as Train’s warm-up act.

Tickets to both shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com, where different presale access times are also available earlier in the week. Ticket prices have not yet been revealed.

This will be Johnson’s first Minnesota gig in over a decade, a lull likely because of his affinity for playing the kind of outdoor venues that the Twin Cities have long lacked before this permanent amphitheater soon opening in Shakopee. Conversely, this will be about the 900th time Train has performed a summer gig in town, counting this past year’s set at the Minnesota Yacht Club festival and numerous Basilica Block Party appearances.

Not to be confused with the outdoor concert setup used in past summers at Mystic Lake Casino in nearby Prior Lake, Mystic Lake Amphitheater is an all-new venue still under construction from the Armory’s redeveloper Swervo and giant corporate partner Live Nation. It will hold about 19,000 fans in both reserved seats and a general admission lawn area.

Two other 2026 concerts already have been announced at the amphitheater: Australian pop-rock hunks 5 Seconds of Summer on July 22 and Iron Maiden on Sept. 19. The venue’s actual opening date and first concert have not yet been revealed, though.

View post on Instagram
 
View post on Instagram
 
about the writer

about the writer

Chris Riemenschneider

Critic / Reporter

Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough to earn a shoutout from Prince during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

See Moreicon

More from Music

See More

Music

Get your soft-rock on at Shakopee's new amphitheater in 2026

card image
Tahnei Roy & Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune

Two more concerts were announced for Mystic Lake Amphitheater's inaugural year featuring a pair of 2000s-era hitmakers

Things To Do

A holiday guide to Scrooges, nutcrackers and ‘Jingle Bell’ concerts

card image

Music

Meet the Minnesota farm girl opening for Stevie Nicks

card image