Neither team's offense was at maximum capacity and it showed.

While the shorthanded Sharks barely reached double digits in shots, the Wild going with 11 forwards meant extra shifts for their top scorers — especially Kirill Kaprizov.

His third hat trick of the season finally shrugged off second-to-last San Jose 4-3 on Sunday at Xcel Energy Center to end the Wild's three-game losing streak.

Kaprizov's third goal (and 300th career point) counted as the tiebreaker with 3 minutes, 59 seconds remaining to complete the Wild's comeback and avoid an upset by the Sharks, who capitalized on back-to-back shots in the second to claim a 2-0 lead.

This win kept the Wild eight points shy of a playoff spot after the Kings were victorious earlier in the day; Los Angeles and Nashville own the Western Conference's two wild-card bids at 72 points apiece, while the Wild are at 64 points.

They were playing with one less forward than usual after Mats Zuccarello was a late scratch due to personal reasons.

Marcus Johansson also didn't suit up due to a lower-body injury suffered on Saturday at St. Louis. But the Wild did get Frederick Gaudreau back in the lineup after he missed the 3-1 loss to the Blues with a lingering upper-body injury he re-aggravated last Thursday vs. Nashville.

Although they were down a forward, the Wild didn't struggle to generate chances.

They outshot San Jose 11-3 in the first period but every one of those pucks was denied by former Wild goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen.

That lack of finish by the Wild became glaring in the second when two other one-time Wild players converted on the Sharks' fifth and sixth shots of the game.

First it was Mikael Granlund, who went top-shelf on the power play at 1:41 after an unsuccessful clear by the Wild. Then the Wild surrendered a shorthanded goal to Nico Sturm at 4:56 after a giveaway.

But the team reset during that same power play when Frederick Gaudreau scored for the first time in 24 games, a shot through traffic 50 seconds after Sturm's tally.

By 7:01, the Wild caught up to San Jose when Mason Shaw set up a Kaprizov breakaway; the assist was Shaw's first point in just his second game with the Wild since healing a fourth ACL tear.

Minutes later, the Wild had a four-minute power play but blanked on the opportunity to finish 1-for-3; the Sharks were 1-for-2.

Not taking advantage was costly, because only 23 seconds into the third period Anthony Duclair buried a Brock Faber turnover to give San Jose a 3-2 edge. All three Sharks goals were unassisted.

Another Kaprizov goal, this a one-timer at 2:38, started another Wild rally that Kaprizov finished against Kahkonen, who had 28 saves, with his team-leading 29th goal. Filip Gustavsson made 12 stops for the Wild.











