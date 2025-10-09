Wild

Wild open tonight: Three things to know about the 2025-26 season

Hunter Haight will make his NHL debut against the Blues; Jonas Brodin remains sidelined because of injury.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 9, 2025 at 5:18PM
Wild players hit the ice for morning skate Thursday in St. Louis. (Sarah McLellan/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

ST. LOUIS — The possibilities for the Wild will never be as extensive as they are right now, as the team is on the cusp of a new season.

Only when the puck drops tonight in St. Louis will their potential begin to take shape. But the Wild don’t need to hit the ice to determine what will be vital to their success.

That’s already clear.

Healed or hurting

As haunting as last season’s playoff demise was — the Wild suffered back-to-back one-goal losses to Vegas after an offside ruling in Game 5 overturned a likely game-winner from Ryan Hartman — it’s not the only “what if” that stung the team.

Imagine what might have been if the Wild were never ravaged by injuries and continued to contend for first place in the NHL instead of falling behind after their mid-December peak.

If ever there was a cautionary tale about the toll injuries can take, that was it: Despite their historic start — they never trailed for 19 straight periods — and Kirill Kaprizov’s early scoring surge and big efforts by Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi, the Wild still needed a single point from their last game of the regular season to solidify a playoff berth after relying on a patchwork lineup for most of the season.

It might be better, though, for them to focus on the destination rather than the journey because they’re already ailing.

Mats Zuccarello still has at least six weeks to go in his recovery from surgery on a lower-body injury, meaning the Wild will be down one of their best forwards for the foreseeable future.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wild are also anticipating Nico Sturm to be sidelined for a significant amount of time after the center dealt with a back issue in camp that hasn’t resolved.

Sturm was one of only two veteran offseason additions the Wild made to their roster (former Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko is the other), and Sturm’s absence will affect the penalty kill and faceoffs.

Jonas Brodin was also limited in camp after having offseason surgery, but the defenseman has been practicing. He won’t play tonight, although coach John Hynes said Brodin’s return “is imminent.”

Related Coverage

Star gazing

What this roster turnover means is the Wild are ripe for a breakout performance.

Fortunately for them, they have plenty of candidates.

Kaprizov dazzled in the playoffs after his return from missing half the season due to injury and surgery, and the spotlight has never been brighter after he signed a record-breaking, eight-year, $136 million contract extension that is the richest deal in NHL history even after fellow superstars Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel and Kyle Connor have re-signed with their respective teams.

Tarasenko can capitalize on his fresh start after an offseason with Detroit and show he’s still a reliable goal scorer because of his stealthy shot.

Maybe Boldy and Rossi elevate their games again, or perhaps the Wild get a well-timed boost from their youth.

Zeev Buium is here from the beginning after the defenseman debuted in the playoffs, and David Jiricek also gets an opportunity to contribute on the blue line from the get-go. Same with winger Liam Ohgren.

Danila Yurov left Russia to join the Wild, and Hunter Haight was promoted from the minors because of Sturm’s injury.

Haight had a strong camp and is coming off a 20-goal season with Iowa in the American Hockey League after being a second-round pick by the organization in 2022. He’ll make his debut tonight, while Yurov is a scratch.

“I think I’m ready,” Haight said. “I’m excited.”

Penalty kill makeover

The penalty kill has given the Wild trouble for years, and last season — including the playoffs — was no exception.

Sturm, a defensive stalwart, was supposed to help the restoration project, but the Wild will need others to step up for the PK to no longer be a liability.

Look for different personnel, like Rossi. He and Boldy are intriguing options since they could stymie opposing power plays by using their own offensive instincts to anticipate what other forwards might try to do.

What would also ease the pressure is executing clears and denying entries at the blue line so teams don’t get organized.

about the writer

about the writer

Sarah McLellan

Minnesota Wild and NHL

Sarah McLellan covers the Wild and NHL. Before joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in November 2017, she spent five years covering the Coyotes for The Arizona Republic.

See Moreicon

More from Wild

See More

Wild

Wild open tonight: Three things to know about the 2025-26 season

card image
Sarah McLellan/The Minnesota Star Tribune

Hunter Haight will make his NHL debut against the Blues; Jonas Brodin remains sidelined because of injury.

Sports

Neal: Just how good can this Wild team be?

Staff headshot
La Velle E. Neal III
card image

Wild

Wild’s rising young stars are battling to make their marks in the NHL

card image