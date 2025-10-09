Wild open tonight: Three things to know about the 2025-26 season

ST. LOUIS — The possibilities for the Wild will never be as extensive as they are right now, as the team is on the cusp of a new season.
Only when the puck drops tonight in St. Louis will their potential begin to take shape. But the Wild don’t need to hit the ice to determine what will be vital to their success.
That’s already clear.
Healed or hurting
As haunting as last season’s playoff demise was — the Wild suffered back-to-back one-goal losses to Vegas after an offside ruling in Game 5 overturned a likely game-winner from Ryan Hartman — it’s not the only “what if” that stung the team.
Imagine what might have been if the Wild were never ravaged by injuries and continued to contend for first place in the NHL instead of falling behind after their mid-December peak.
If ever there was a cautionary tale about the toll injuries can take, that was it: Despite their historic start — they never trailed for 19 straight periods — and Kirill Kaprizov’s early scoring surge and big efforts by Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi, the Wild still needed a single point from their last game of the regular season to solidify a playoff berth after relying on a patchwork lineup for most of the season.
It might be better, though, for them to focus on the destination rather than the journey because they’re already ailing.
Mats Zuccarello still has at least six weeks to go in his recovery from surgery on a lower-body injury, meaning the Wild will be down one of their best forwards for the foreseeable future.