The Minnesota Star Tribune in Monday’s print edition and other outlets have a list of the rules that must be followed for those planning to attend a Vikings public practice during what is the current version of “training camp” at the team’s complex in Eagan.
Best I can tell, the first full session for players will be Wednesday, but the public can’t get in until Saturday, the first of 12 open practices before camp concludes Aug. 14.
Admission? Tickets must be reserved at vikings.com/camp. Parking? Ten bucks if you register online, $20 if you pay on-site.
Most important: Autographs? Nine position groups, one of those per day, with the first 1,000 youth (17 and under) receiving a colored wristband to determine which player’s line to get into — unless the folks win an auction for a “golden wristband,” allowing the kid to choose his or her line.
Also, remember this, you pint-sized Vikings-lovers … no standing next to the player in the autograph zone to get a smiley photo.
Here’s what you won’t see: An older fellow in need of a haircut, parking his old RV between the players’ lodging area and the practice fields, and apparently sleeping in it for a couple of weeks out of his love for the Vikings.
That was when training camp was really a “camp” in Mankato — for 52 summers, from Norm Van Brocklin’s last season in 1966 through Mike Zimmer’s fourth in 2017 — and surrounded by chaotic fandom.
Zygiville opened in Eagan in June 2018, making this Year 8 of this new, rules-heavy version of training camp. I’ve had perfect attendance in recent years — none. Too many doors; too much “walk around to there”; too many mass interviews behind little podiums.