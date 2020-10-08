Can the Vikings win two in a row?

After beating a winless Houston team last weekend, the Vikings will step up and face a bigger challenge, a Seattle team that has won its first four games of the season and is one of a half-dozen remaining undefeated teams in the NFL.

Kickoff: 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC, Radio: 100.3 FM and Vikings radio network stations, Satellite

Andrew Krammer's Seattle scouting report

Mark Craig's power rankings

Go deep: Star Tribune coverage highlights:

Rookie Jefferson enters 'circle of trust'

Hartman: Daronte Jones mentors young cornerbacks

Scoggins: COVID inevitable, but bubble is unrealistic

Stefanski leads Cleveland's turnaround

Don't count out Vikings from playoff race yet