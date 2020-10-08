Sorry, Vikings fans, but the guess here is only one of the six undefeated teams will fall in Week 5 — and it won’t be Seattle on Sunday night against the Vikings.

Look for the Chiefs, Steelers and Bills — who (might) face the undefeated Titans — to also win while Green Bay gets the early bye.

As for those four winless teams — Texans, Falcons and the East Rutherford roommates — look for only Houston to win as interim coach Romeo Crennel draws the Jaguars at home.

Elsewhere, look for Teddy Bridgewater to go to 3-2 after an 0-2 start in Carolina and the wobbling defending NFC champion 49ers to fall below .500 for the first time since 2018.

Last week’s picks: 10-5; vs. the spread: 9-6.

Year to date: 39-23-1; 35-27-1

Vikings games: 2-2

Buccaneers (-5) at Bears: Bears by 3

Tom Brady is the GOAT, but he can’t do it alone. The Bucs are beat up and traveling on a short week. O.J. Howard is out. Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette, LeSean McCoy and Mike Evans also are out or beat up. After his shaky Bears debut against the Colts last week, Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles beats Brady again!

Vikings (+7) at Seahawks: Seahawks by 10

With Seattle’s vaunted 12th man sidelined, the Vikings should be able to move the ball easily on the 32nd-ranked defense. But Kirk Cousins won’t outscore MVP front-runner Russell Wilson. Seahawks 41, Vikings 31

Panthers (+2½) at Falcons: Panthers by 3

It’s tough to picture the Falcons stopping anyone at this point. So give Matt Rhule and Teddy Bridgewater a three-game winning streak.

Raiders (+13) at Chiefs: Chiefs by 14

Someone is going to pay for the Patriots slowing K.C.’s offense to a slog. Might as well be a suspect Raiders defense.

Broncos (+11½) at Patriots: Patriots by 3

No team outside of Tennessee has been dealt more blows during this global pandemic than New England. But as long as Bill Belichick has enough players to hike a ball, the Patriots will beat Denver.

Rams (-7½) at Washington: Rams by 10

This is LA’s third trip to back East in four weeks. Doesn’t matter. The Rams offense will roll.

Jaguars (+6) at Texans: Texans by 7

A good week for the winless, Bill O’Brien-less Texans. The typical Week 1 interim coaching bump that Romeo Crennel will enjoy coincides with a game against the Jags.

Bills (-1) at Titans: Bills by 7

This game is in jeopardy as the Titans’ COVD-19 outbreak has not abated. They’re out of sorts, and also were not very good in their win over the Vikings two weeks ago. And, oh yeah, the Bills are just too darn good.

Cardinals (-7) at Jets: Cardinals by 10

Is there a situation in which a team from Arizona welcomes back-to-back road trips to the East Coast? Yes. When the second game is against the Jets.

Eagles (+7) at Steelers: Steelers by 10

Not being able to play the Titans last week probably did nothing more than make the Steelers mad enough to dominate the Eagles.

Bengals (+13½) at Ravens: Ravens by 20

Hang on, Joe Burrow. These ain’t the Jaguars.

Giants (+9½) at Cowboys: Cowboys by 7

It’s hard to give 9½ points to anybody with the way the Cowboys are playing defense. But, either way, the Giants should put a rare smile on Mike McCarthy’s face.

Colts (-1½) at Browns: Colts by 3

No team has posted more than 269 yards against the Colts. The Browns ran for 307 against Dallas last week, but are without Nick Chubb this week.

Chargers (+7½) at Saints: Saints by 3

Justin Herbert will remember these games for a lifetime. But a week after almost beating Tom Brady, he’ll almost beat Drew Brees.

UPSET SPECIAL

Dolphins (+8) at 49ers: Dolphins 28, 49ers 25

It feels really right to pull the trigger on a FitzMagic upset here. So, what the heck, Miami goes out to San Francisco and drops the beat-up 49ers under .500 with a second straight loss.

Last week’s upset special: Bears (+2½) 27, Colts 24. Result: Colts 19, Bears 11.

Upset special record: 1-3.